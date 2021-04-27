Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse Stuns In Her Black Sequin Thigh Slit Dress



















April 27, 2021 – 12:42 p.m. CEST



Grace Lindsay The Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse stunned fans on Friday for Let’s Dance as she shared a photo on her social media wearing a black sequined dress.

Motsi Mabuse Fans were stunned recently when she shared a photo on her Instagram account wearing an amazing black sequined dress with a flattering thigh detail. the Come strictly dance star paired the dress with black strappy heels and a pair of silver dangling earrings, which complimented the glamorous ensemble perfectly. RELATED: Motsi Mabuse Shows Off A Stunning Figure In Leggings And A Workout Top Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Motsi captioned the snap: “lol what we do for you… hello community are you looking @letsdance ??? @alicejuhas @ lukas.k_hairstylist_makeup @raviwalia”. Loading the player … WATCH: Motsi Mabuse struts around in her thigh high boots Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: “Girl you look gorgeous!”, While another added: “How beautiful.” The professional dancer had her hair slicked back into a sleek updo for the occasion and sported super shiny makeup, including a peach blush and a glossy nude lip. The star looked gorgeous in the black dress Motsi’s dress sported silver sequins, with a flattering V-neck, epaulet details, a split thigh and a gathered waist. We can’t get enough of Motsi’s look, and we think her dress is perfect for that post-lockdown first night. While the exact details of the star’s outfit have yet to be revealed, we’ve found an amazing alternative down the street. MORE: Motsi Mabuse Looks Like The Ultimate Boss In A Leather Suit We love this black glitter number from ASOS, which features all-over embellishments, stylish puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. Wear with chunky black heels and silver hoop earrings for a Motsi glamor look. Sister Jane sequined mid-length dress, € 105, ASOS BUY NOW the Strictly star may want to start shopping for a new embellished white dress, soon! The TV judge recently revealed plans to renew wedding vows to her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, after being married for three years. Addressed exclusively to HELLO!, Motsi confessed that she was already planning the romantic milestone. Motsi and her husband have been married for three years “I want to go to the Maldives and get married again in front of our daughter,” revealed Motsi, who would like her little girl, who turns three in August, to be her florist. “[My husband and I] we met over ten years ago and we are now different people. Renewing our vows is something we really want to do – it’s one thing! “ Motsi calls them her “PP – Paused Plans,” due to ongoing restrictions, and she is keeping this year’s anniversary simple. DISCOVER: Motsi Mabuse wore just the most OTT dress – and looks amazing The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







