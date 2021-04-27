Best Fashion Moments From The First Pandemic Awards In Hollywood Season | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

4:45 am PDT, April 27, 2021

This awards season was like no other! But despite very few in-person red carpets and multiple virtual shows, the stars still showed impeccable style. Wonderwall.com brings together the best fashion moments of the 2021 awards season, starting with one of the best dressed Zendayas of Oscar night! The actress donned this incredible bright yellow Valentino Haute Couture gown which featured a unique cutout below the bust and a floor-length skirt with a train. She also added 183.3 carats of Bulgari jewelry via layered necklaces valued at over $ 6 million. Read on to see more of the season's fabulous pandemic price fashion

Red was a big color this awards season. Salma Hayek kicked things off in a gorgeous cherry red Alexander McQueen gown at the Golden Globes on February 28. Her shiny dress featured a halter neckline accented with a brooch. When the time came for more jewelry, she added extra sparkle with Harry Winston jewelry.

Maren Morris wore one of our favorite looks to the Grammys on March 14th in this gorgeous pale purple dress from Dolce & Gabbana. It featured a plunging neckline, crystal embellishments, and a super glamorous train that made it look just as fabulous at the back. It wasn't the only time we saw crystals used to make beautiful patterns

Regina King looked regal in a personalized Louis Vuitton at the 2021 Oscars. The star wowed with a pale blue creation that featured structured shoulders, glittering crystal embellishments in a top-down striped design and a cute maxi skirt. scalloped.

At the 2021 SAG Awards on April 4, Helen Mirren was wowed by this gorgeous Badgley Mischka dress. Her red and pink dress featured a sweetheart neckline, pink three-quarter length sleeves and a fitted silhouette. And since the rewards were virtual this year, she was able to pose in front of the perfect setting a garden of red and pink flowers that perfectly complemented her dress!

See-through dresses aren’t usually our favorite style, but Dua Lipa’s Atelier Versace dress really hit the Grammy Awards red carpet on March 14. bodice and a super high slit that helped show off her silver strappy sandals.

Bold menswear moments were among our favorite looks this awards season, and Kenan Thompson served one of the best at the Golden Globes on February 28. The comedian chose an olive-hued Bogart suit and rocked a matching bow tie, black dress shoes and an aviator. shades to complete her dapper look.

It was a Miu Miu killer look for Amanda Seyfried at the Critics Choice Awards on March 7. We loved the star’s menswear-inspired set and how it incorporated a lot of sparkle with her glittery bow tie and those crystal embellishments on the sheer fabric of the blouse. The sparkly shirt paired with cropped black pants and black stiletto heels was the best look of the night.

Renee Zellweger’s 2021 BAFTA Awards dress was one of the best of the night. The actress wore this spectacular mid-length Armani dress for the April 11 runway that featured a structured neckline and crisp fit. To complete this stylish ensemble, the actress added neutral point-toe pumps.

At the Grammys on March 14, Taylor Swift arrived ready for spring! The superstar sported this flower-embellished Oscar de la Renta mini dress that pairs perfectly with her adorable pink Christian Louboutin heels with a bow at the ankle.

Gold was all the rage on the Oscars red carpet on April 25, with Leslie Odom Jr. making a great case for metallics in this fabulous double-breasted Brioni suit with a matching dress shirt. He also adopted another trend for men rocking cool jewelry by adding a bold Cartier ring.

A not so sweet yellow! Jamie Lee Curtis attended the Golden Globes on February 28 in this gorgeous design by Alex Perry. From the long sleeves and the plunging neckline to the crisp gathers at the waist, this dress has been one of our favorites of the season thanks to its stunning silhouette and color.

Mindy Kaling wowed at the Virtual SAG Awards on April 2 in this electric blue Alex Perry dress with a glamorous cape. When it came time to add jewelry, she opted for stunning pieces by David Yurman.

Green and gold made a delicious combo for Andra Day at the BAFTAs on April 11. The star rocked a vibrant green Elie Saab gown that featured a gold chain halter neckline bordering the bodice that paired perfectly with her oversized gold hoops.

Angela Bassett wore one of the best dresses at the Oscars! The star arrived in this bright red Alberta Ferretti garment with dramatic oversized sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a train. She accessorized beautiful Chopard earrings with rubies and diamonds, as well as a beautiful pink tourmaline ring.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys dress adopted bold colors on March 14. The best new artist winner rocked this vibrant orange dress from Dolce & Gabbana featuring a strapless silhouette, a thigh split and a massive bow at the back.

Phoebe Dynevor’s BAFTA look on April 11 was stunning. The “Bridgerton” star’s Louis Vuitton one-shoulder black dress featured a long puffed sleeve and floor-length skirt, a nice twist on a red carpet classic.

Anthony Anderson was one of the best dressed men of the night at the Golden Globes on February 28. The star showed up rocking Dolce & Gabbana with a bow tie, Chopard brooch and sockless moccasins.

Carey Mulligan rocked a set of shimmering coordinates of Valentino on the Oscars red carpet. The bandeau top and high waisted loose skirt were crafted from the same bold, gold fabric that channeled the Oscar statue itself.

One of the best looks at this year’s BAFTAs on April 11? Louis Vuitton metallic dress signed Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The dress gave the illusion of being strapless but really had a sleeveless sheer silhouette. And the mid-length cut allowed her to show off her matching strappy sandals.

Bold blue structured looks were a theme for Regina King’s awards season in 2021! At the Critics Choice Awards on March 7, the star donned this navy Atelier Versace number that featured bold ruffle shoulder details, shimmering fabric and a thigh slit.

Dylan McDermott donned this gorgeous emerald green velvet jacket for the Critics Choice Awards on March 7th. black shirt, pants and dress shoes.

Maria Bakalova looked stunning in white in this stunning personalized Louis Vuitton creation on Oscar night. Her sparkling sleeveless white dress featured a plunging neckline, delicate embroidery and a beautiful full tulle skirt. To add a little extra shine, she donned diamonds from Moussaieff Jewelers.

A vintage dream! Zendaya attended the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on April 22 in this beautiful piece of couture from 1982 with typical 80s features like these puffed sleeves. The metallic powder blue top had a plunging neckline and belted detail that gave way to a sleek black skirt with a front slit.

Tina Fey’s tuxedo-style Versace minidress was a Golden Globes fashion hit on February 28! The actress-writer, who co-hosted the awards show with Amy Poehler, cleverly paired the dress with Brian Atwood tights and pointy-toed pumps.

Colman Domingo’s Oscars look on April 25th embraced the bold color trend of awards season! The actor’s hot pink Versace three-piece suit was embroidered with Swarovski crystals and sequins and adorned with gold-tone Medusa-embossed buttons.

Nicola Coughlan’s SAG Awards look on April 4 earned an A +. The “Bridgerton” star Miu Miu minidress featured puffed sleeves, a tiered skirt and an embellished collar and paired perfectly with tights and those cool embellished boots.

Lovely in red! Amanda Seyfried opted for a bold red Armani gown, channeling Old Hollywood with her 2021 Oscar pick. It featured a plunging neckline, fitted bodice, and a full, glamorous tulle skirt.

Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas was the best dressed man at the Grammys on March 14. The musician donned this pale pink Gucci suit with a blue and ivory striped shirt underneath. When it came time to add a tie, he opted for a long grosgrain bow and Gucci loafers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones played it safe, but made a splash in this classic black Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Golden Globes on February 28. High slit that showcased her open-toed pumps and glamorous train.

Looking royal at Alexander McQueen? Cynthia Erivo, who sported this beautiful champagne-hued Alexander McQueen poolside dress for the virtual SAG Awards on April 4. We loved the color and silhouette and how she paired it with jewelry from Forevermark.

The coolest contact details for the 2021 awards season? The daring Miu Miu pantsuit that Rose Byrne wore for the BAFTAs on April 11. The star’s incredibly cool ensemble included a cropped tuxedo jacket and high waisted pants that paired perfectly with feminine sandals, a red lip, and a sleek ponytail.

Andra Day looked glamorous in gold in this custom bodycon dress by Aliette at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on April 22. The star’s dress looked dainty from a distance, but it was actually beautifully draped chainmail!