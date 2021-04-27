Dance schools update their dress codes to become more inclusive

Catalyzed by the national calculation of racial injustice last summer, much of the dance world began to think about difficult questions, one being: “Who does traditional dance wear forget?”

Brands heard the growing calls for a greater range of options and began to produce and promote new lines of flesh-colored shoes and tights. Meanwhile, dance schools striving to become more inclusive have realized their dress codes, especially for ballet classes, which have traditionally imposed pink tights and shoes designed to complement the lines of white dancers are a obvious starting point.

A wake-up call Like many, Darla Hoover, artistic director of the pre-professional division of Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and Ballet Academy East, calls George Floyd’s death a “wake-up call.” “We realized that those of us who consider ourselves anti-racist need to do more,” she said. Hoover and Allie Beach, the director of youth programming at the Broadway Dance Center, say changing their dress codes to allow flesh dance clothes a year ago was an immediate and easy adjustment to make, and they wish they had. saw the need earlier. “Honestly, it’s just something we should have done a long, long time ago that we didn’t do because we stuck with this colonial idea that pink is the norm,” Beach says.

Outdated practices are often excused as part of the art form’s long history. Beach says it’s time to challenge these archaic traditions. “It’s a white supremacist ideal linked to the days when blacks and Maroons were not represented in the ballet world,” she says. Of course, the need for inclusive dancewear options is not a new conversation. Harlem’s Dance Theater first launched nude tights and shoes in 1974. As conversations about racial equity have grown in recent years, more and more organizations have followed suit. The Boston Ballet School, for example, has allowed flesh-colored shoes and tights since May 2019. Other schools are now trying to evolve at a pace that best meets the needs of their students. At Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, all dance wear for the performance will change from historic pink to skin tones at the start of the fall 2021 semester to give students time to purchase new items.

The impact of inclusive dress codes Beach says she hopes not only that the new dress code will allow students to wear what authentically represents them, but that the change has broader implications: “We have a heavy responsibility in the cultivation of these kids and kinds of kids. human beings that they are, not just to teach. they dance. “ At the Creative Arts Center in St. Louis, Missouri, dance co-artistic director Kirven Douthit-Boyd said the department has made it mandatory for its advanced dancers aged 14 to 18 to wear flesh-colored tights and shoes. courses and performances in 2018. “What was most rewarding when we made the switch was seeing what they looked like and how it made them feel,” says Douthit-Boyd. “Seeing the continuation of line and clarity of form on their black and brown bodies was almost as if they were looking at a new person.” Douthit-Boyd says the change is important to his school community and that he did not want to “rip the bandage off.” Thus, the older dancers serve as an example as the younger students gradually understand and get used to the flesh-colored dance clothes, before COCA implemented the same policy in its lower levels.

Embrace gender inclusiveness Meanwhile, to support their LGBTQ + students, some schools are updating their dress codes and classroom terminology to be more inclusive. Juilliard’s dance division simply requires dancers to wear tight-fitting clothing and makes no distinction in dance clothing between genders. Dance director Alicia Graf Mack explains that ballet classes are historically gendered, but there are ways to challenge that norm. Along with a growing number of schools, Juilliard no longer uses the term “men’s class” and instead offers an “allegro class” to all students. Advanced classes are open to all dancers. The Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California made similar changes after one of its non-binary students suggested a neutral dress code and classes based on a technical approach rather than gender. “We don’t want to be that ivory tower that doesn’t change over time and that isn’t open to understanding the multitude of people and identities that exist,” Mack says.