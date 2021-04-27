



Just in time for International Alien Day 2021, where Space Marines and xenomorphs around the world celebrate Ridley Scott’s legacy Extraterrestrialfilm franchise, fashion designers Micheline Pitt and Lynh Haaga have launched an all-new line inspired by the horror classic from 1979. La Femme en Noir, a Los Angeles-based fashion label launched by Haaga and Pitt in 2016 offering luxury gothic fashion, previously collaborated with Paramount on a collection inspired by Tim Burton’s Sleepy hollow. They have now partnered with 20th Century Studios to create a selection of pieces including sunglasses, bomber jackets, dresses, skirts and tops, hoodies, corset belts and more. The complete Alien collection is available for pre-order now on the official website of La Femme en Noire online shop! Through The Woman in Black: Lynh Haaga: “Co-partner Lynh Haaga is a Vietnam War refugee whose family has worked exclusively in fashion for generations. Following her father’s love for tailoring and design, she attended SAIC, a prestigious art and fashion school in Chicago, and interned in New York City, launching her career in the industry. With over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, Ms. Haagas’ talent, skills and expertise as a Senior Designer at BCBG Max Azria, Guess, BEBE and Forever 21 have made her a power station for The Woman in Black. After a successful launch of Vixen by Micheline Pitt in the spring of 2016, Ms. Haaga and Ms. Pitt founded La Femme en Noir in the fall of 2016 expanding into the luxury Gothic style market. Currently, Ms. Haaga shares design and development responsibilities for various lines for La Femme en Noir, as well as domestic brand development responsibilities. She will present the launch of La Femme en Noir accessories in fall 2020. Ms. Haaga is also Senior Vice President of Props Development and International Productions for Micheline Pitt’s Vixen. Micheline Pitt: “A Polish and Roma girl from a small town moved to Los Angeles many years ago with big dreams. With over 13 years of experience in the fashion industry in product development, creative direction and as a senior designer, Ms. Pitt is a woman of many talents. Pitts’ love of horror (inspired by the grandfather she watched horror movies with as a child) led to the collection of nostalgic toys and ultimately to a career as a professional makeup artist and facilitator. She collaborated with well-known local fashion brands in Los Angeles, invited to design under her namesake, until she went wild, creating Micheline Pitt’s Vixen, a sexy and powerful clothing line in retro style. As the sole founder and owner of Vixen, Micheline leads the creative vision and designs every collection – from clothing to accessories. Along with the successful launch of Vixen in the spring of 2016, Ms. Pitt founded La Femme en Noir with her close friend, Lynh Haaga, an expanding gothic luxury market in the fall of 2016. Ms. Pitt is a co-owner, founder and designer for All collections at The Woman in Black. Micheline Pitt is a member of the National Charity Leadership Council, RAINN.

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the biggest anti-sexual violence in the country organization. “

