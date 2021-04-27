Our editors reveal their favorite wedding dresses

Newly engaged and about to begin your wedding dress shopping journey? Some of the best places to find inspiration for your special day, especially when it comes to fashion and trends, is to browse real weddings. And, since we’ve been posting weddings in the DMV area for a long time now, we know a thing or two when we see a dress that deserves attention. So we dived into our plethora of beautiful real weddings and picked the best of the best of our favorite wedding dresses. Take a look below and see if you can pick a favorite.

Our favorite classic wedding dresses

Nicki’s modest and elegant high neck wedding dress in an A-line silhouette is a perfect choice to evoke a classic and timeless bridal look. This dress also earns double the fashion points because it includes pockets! See more of her Charlottesville wedding here.

Kathryn’s long-sleeved satin ball gown was perfect for her timeless wedding at DC’s Carnegie Institution for Science.

Ashley teamed her sophisticated and chic fit and flare dress with a fur bolero and crystal-embellished belt. It’s a must-have for brides who have a classic style on the wedding day.

This Monique Lhuillier dress had the most beautiful arched back. Check out the rest of Kate’s stunning classic bridal look here.

Taylor’s bespoke lace ball gown is what classic bridal style dreams are made of. Her wedding took place at the Cosmos Club in DC and included other timeless details and ideas worthy of a flight as well.

Lane swooned in a custom Elizabeth Fillmore dress, which featured an illusion lace neckline and a relaxed, bodycon silk satin skirt. She also donned rain boots to take portraits in its swampy backdrop. For more on Lane’s East Coast wedding, click here.

Photo by Genevieve Leiper Photography

Jessica’s ROMONA New York wedding dress definitely showcased her couple portraits at DC landmarks. The halter dress even included a black button-down back for a little more sophisticated drama. See more of her classic wedding here.

Christine’s classic Sareh Nouri dress featured an elegant and sophisticated A-line silhouette and off-the-shoulder sleeves. See more of her wedding day look, which took place at the Congressional Country Club here.

Our favorite romantic wedding dresses

Christina’s floating sleeves designed by Kathryn Conover are a romantic dream. Not to mention the illusion lace details. Check out Christina’s stylish farm wedding to see more of this beauty.

Lisa opted for a glamorous ruffle and lace Lazaro dress, which exudes romance and style. Check out her two-day Eritrean-American wedding to learn more about this stunning bridal look.

Ariana’s sparkly Berta dress featured a plunging neckline and other fade-worthy details. See the rest of her weekend wedding here.

Angie accessorized her romantic wedding dress with a removable skirt. The details of the back of her dress are also a must see. The whole look paired perfectly with her evening at the water’s edge.

Niyati’s layered tulle skirt ball gown was designed for a romantic-inspired wedding. See more of her magical weekday wedding here.

The Hana sleeve dress embellished with lace and pearls is a great option for those looking for a romantic style wedding dress. Check out her full wedding here.

Rebecca’s Ines Di Santo dress feels like it was taken straight from a fairy tale. See details of their big day, inspired by a collection of Blue Willow porcelain, here.

Our favorite trendy wedding dresses

Dolce & Gabbana by Meredith blew us away. She wore the number filled with playful flowers during her micro-wedding which took place at the Goodstone Inn.

The trendy Geneva asymmetric satin dress with gathered details is definitely one of our favorite dresses. She also donned a fishtail braid to further enhance her edgy bridal style. Check out her wedding (and more photos of her dress) here.

Loreal designed her very fashionable blush colored wedding dress to include a cape, veil and overskirt. See more of her DC wedding here.

Alexandra wore two gorgeous dresses to her DAR wedding, but in our opinion, it was her ultra-elegant Vera Wang formal gown that stole the show.

Erica wore a crystal-covered bodice mermaid dress that also featured jeweled details on the shoulder. It pairs beautifully with her glamorous DC-inspired wedding.

Although she had to host a micro-wedding due to the pandemic, Becca made sure to make a fashion statement for her DC nuptials. She wore an adorable floral-print tea-maxi dress accessorized with red heels, proving that intimate weddings can always be stunning.

Danique wore two custom wedding dresses for her lavish day, but her reception gown was definitely one of our favorite edgy bridal looks. It wasn’t just glamorous, but included a sexy high slit for an added wow factor.

Our Favorite Boho Wedding Dresses

Sudha’s bohemian-inspired dress featured an illusion lace halter neckline and relaxed silhouette. See more of her wedding day look here.

Featuring crochet details and lace fringes, Andrea’s Rue de Seine dress is the definition of bohemian chic. Find out more here.

Kirsten’s sleeved lace dress was a hit at her rustic-themed wedding. She traded ‘I back’ overlooking the hills, then donned a denim jacket, pictured above courtesy of Maddy Williams Photography, for her reception in the barn.

Sara’s jumper and tulle skirt jumpsuit easily evokes relaxed bohemian style. Her look also suited her intimate vibe, as she and her partner decided to run away. See more of their leak here.

Our favorite modern / minimalist wedding dresses

While Jackie didn’t go for a traditional wedding dress for her special day, her modern, minimalist two-piece pantsuit is still one of our favorites. Especially if you are looking for a contemporary bridal look.

While Nell’s dress also exudes a romantic vibe, its clean details and relaxed silhouette also match a modern, minimalist aesthetic. See her rainy country wedding here for more photos of her bridal look.

Emma’s Ines Di Santo dress not only featured an open back, but its modern high neck and zero embellishments make this wedding dress perfect for a bride with a minimalist fashion style. Their wedding featured a modern citrus theme which is also a must-have.

Kate’s sleek, modern Oscar de la Renta halter dress was a staple at her fashionable wedding. Check out the rest of her big day, which includes such chic stripped-down bridesmaid dresses and more.

Sarah’s wedding day look definitely reminds us of the queen (or should we say duchess) of minimalist style, Meghan Markle. You do not agree? Check out Sarah’s full wedding here to see more chic and modern dress.

Last, but not least, is this modern jumpsuit, which was worn during a birthday photoshoot. Check out Bethany and Ashleigh’s looks here for more bridal inspiration.