’73 Originals by Outdoor Products launches unisex streetwear clothing

ANGELS, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Outdoor Products, Industry Leader in Backpacks, Electronic Carrying Cases, Outdoor Gear and Accessories, Enter Streetwear Scene with Launch of Mens and Womenswear . Inspired by classic streetwear, the new line will join the brand’s ’73 Original collection of limited-edition retro daytime bags, trail bum bags, mesh bags and awesome duffel bags. The ’73 Originals clothing line is seasoned with a range of comfy items that are both casual and one of a kind, including hoodies, crewnecks and jogging pants. With neutral colourways, dynamic 3D patchwork and detailed double-needle embroidery, this timeless on-trend collection offers basic and transitional pieces that will carry you comfortably from winter through spring to summer. “The launch of this clothing line aims to breathe new life into the ’73 Originals collection by offering more than just accessories for adventurers. It embraces the style of the laid back trend designer and is neutral to provide shopping options for everyone, ”mentioned Andrew Altshule, CEO of Outdoor Products. “Whether you are looking for something to lounge around the house or for a night out with friends, ’73 Originals clothing has a definite piece to complete your outfit.” Created by artists for artists, the ’73 Originals’ ready-to-wear collection will set a new industry standard for casual streetwear by bridging the gap between high-end fashion and athletic wear for those who lead a life of wanderlust. The retro brand combines innovative design concepts with premium materials designed to stand the test of time, resulting in ultra-flattering clothing retail between $ 40.00 – $ 70.00. Outdoor Products (TORG) offers over 48 years of knowledge and experience in the outdoor and sporting goods, in-house production and packaging design industries. The company employs a team of talented young designers who research the best materials and perform cutting-edge product testing to ensure uncompromising quality products for consumers. Outdoor Products is built on the belief that adventure is a way of life and continues to deliver on its promise to create premium amenities that will enhance any adventure in life. ’73 Originals clothing can be purchased directly from73Originals.com. About ’73 Originals

’73 Originals is a new line of retro-inspired backpacks, trail bum bags, mesh bags, awesome duffel bags, timeless streetwear clothing for men and women. Available in fresh colors to suit each consumer’s unique lifestyle, ’73 Originals offers modernized accessories and clothing while respecting Outdoor Products’ original designs for outdoor items. With over 48 years of Outdoor Products’ experience in the outdoor and sporting goods industries, ’73 Originals fulfills its mission of igniting the true spirit of adventure with products for all facets of life. For more information on ’73 Originals, please visithttps://73originals.com. Media contact:

Fingerprint communications

Jessica meisels

[email protected]

(P) 310.276.7500

https://73originals.com SOURCE 73 Originals

