The best non-maternity dresses for each trimester of your pregnancy





Below is a quarter-by-quarter guide to some of the best non-maternity dresses that will work for your pre-baby body, your growing body, your post-baby body, and everything in between! First trimester Most of the first trimester is spent in a sort of limbo: between morning sickness (read: all day) and the uncertainties of those first few weeks, you’re probably caught between wanting to shout about your pregnancy from the rooftops while wanting to continue it. close to the house. You probably won’t look different at first, which will be maddening considering how different you are Feel. There is also often the frustrating feeling of waking up with a relatively flat stomach and having a very difficult end of day bump for wardrobe planning! The best dresses for this step are fitted high for definition, but have a bit of wiggle room in the body for whatever happens on a particular day (or time). I bet a lot on a La Ligne puff sleeve dress and smocked dresses from Den during this step. La Ligne Amour open back long cotton-poplin dress Hill House Home Caroline Nap Dress Lena Three Graces London gathered cotton-poplin midi dress Long off-the-shoulder striped cotton dress Thierry Colson Valeria Zara printed dress with straps & Other Stories – flowing puff sleeve midi dress LoveShackFancy Sabina long dress Emilia Wickstead Elita belted pleated stretch-cady midi dress Second trimester The golden age of any pregnancy, the second trimester, brings the real onset of this bump and he or she or they should be shown in all their glory! I was personally delighted when the bump officially came out. Dresses with a belt or tie are ideal for this step as a little bit of waist cinching adds just the right amount of definition. I lived in a loose dress from the Brock collection that had a delicate belt to tie at the waist, I even wore a pink version of it to my baby shower! A fitted knit dress like the Khaites Leana dress is also a great option if you really feel your bump and want to show it off, or for those who are getting used to their changing shape, a wrap dress does just as well. Patti Brock Collection cotton, linen and silk-blend midi dress Brock Collection Patti square neck cotton-blend macrame lace dress Maxi sleeper dress Brigitte in bouquets Khaite Leana dress in cream Victoria, Victoria Beckham ruffled striped ribbed knit midi dress Enza Costa ribbed stretch-jersey midi dress Three Graces London Fiona Linen Wrap Midi Dress Long ribbed-knit dress By Malene Birger Frerea Third trimester Comfort is the key as you near the end; Think of loose, flowing silhouettes and anything in the caftan or cotton poplin category. Clothing with a removable belt that worked in the second trimester is ideal here because you can remove the tie and wear it loosely. I absolutely lived in the Jenni Kaynes James dress throughout my pregnancy, it was perfectly belted at the start and loose and flowy when I needed it most at the end. If more chic opportunities fall in your third trimester an empire waist is the way to go, Agua by Agua Bendita has some nice options. Thierry Colson Parvati floral-print cotton-poplin long dress Sea Hattie Long Sleeve Smocked Ramie Dress Poplin dress with pistachio Grosellas print Agua by Agua Bendita After the baby arrives The long awaited home stretch; the baby is here and you both seek your way in this new sleeping world together. Between the swaddling debate, sleep schedules, and the struggle against breastfeeding / pumping / bottle feeding, the last thing in the world you want to do is think about what to wear. Fortunately, your workhorse coins from the past three quarters should still go with you. Anything that has pimples is great for breastfeeding or pumping; I loved a Thierry Colson shirt dress and my Sleeper dresses. And any of your loose third trimester dresses should be just what you need for your healing body (paired with any undergarment from Body suit Hope everything from your pregnancy trip can hang in your closet with pride afterwards and get hit again and again, milk spots and all! Thierry Colson Venetia striped cotton seersucker midi shirt dress LoveShackFancy Edie long dress Cos oversized shirt dress Nanushka Ayse twisted cotton-poplin shirt dress Veronica Beard Eunice Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

