Bridgerton, Pandemic-Fatigue and Slip Dresses, Power Fleur Du Mal’s New Los Angeles Store





Interior of the new Fleur du Mal store in West Hollywood, California.

Photo Courtesy of Fleur du Mal

While everyone donned pajamas and an existence at WFH in 2020, retailers have naturally seen an increase in sales of loungewear. But for Jennifer Zuccarini of Fleur du Mal, lockdown orders associated with coronavirus have resulted in a boom in sexier and more provocative lingerie styles. Despite his online success during the pandemic, Zuccarini is asserting his confidence in brick and mortar by opening the second location in the United States for the intimate clothing brand founded in 2012. Los Angeles. Welcome to the news surely from celebrity fans (and their stylists) like Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez. The new store is in a cool little corner of West Hollywood, a place the founder fell in love with after testing out a few pop-up spots in Los Angeles. “We have Barbara Strum next door, ByRedo, Acne, Ganni, as well as many great restaurants like Olivetta, Craig’s and Gracias Madre. Everyone is very friendly and welcoming,” Zuccarini said of the destination location, which is located privately on Melrose Avenue. The brand worked with Los Angeles-based company Perron-Roettinger on the design concept. The sultry eggplant, rose and rust interior designed by partners Willo Perron and Brian Roettinger eliminates the influence of 1970s Italian design; taking inspiration from the erotic and rich interiors of Carlo Mollino and a touch of Studio 54. Yet Zuccarini insists he’s meant to feel non-intimidating too. “I wanted to create a retail space that felt intimate and residential, yet striking and sexy.” Flower of Evil founder Jennifer Zuccarini

Photo by Cibelle Lexi

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> At the start of the pandemic, the lingerie designer noticed an increase in demand for more provocative styles. In May 2021, Fleur du Mal launched a pleasure category with partners such as sex toys from Le Wand, lubricants and bath bombs from Foria and Apothecanna, as well as even sexier styles that have boosted business. “Lingerie is an emotional purchase and people were looking for a way to look for me, something to make them feel good at home,” she theorizes. “It was also a great time to spice things up and experiment in quarantine.” The brand plans to add more attractive products to include leather accessories. The launch on December 25, 2020 of Shonda Rhimes, a very popular, romantic and exciting series Bridgerton also turned out to be a post-holiday gift for Fleur du Mal. The team noticed that the word corset was increasingly sought after on the website during the series premiere, leading to increased sales of corsets and bustiers. “Stylists were pulling corsets, but the demand was mostly from American consumers,” she noted. “A corset is the opposite of sweatshirts; I think people were looking for an escape and wearing something different from their midlife wardrobe.” A ready-to-wear corset look from the Fleur du Mal lingerie brand.

Photo Courtesy of Fleur du Mal

Still, Zuccarini says corsets weren’t the only sweat-wicking uniform as slip dresses continued to perform well as both lingerie and ready-to-wear, mirroring the ’90s trend propelled by supermodels. time. “It was great to see people dressing up at home and wearing a dress with straps,” she says, pointing out the comfort of the zipper dresses, especially their cowl-neck style. “I wear it on an airplane sometimes with a sweatshirt and boots.” The pandemic has also helped laser target salon styles, particularly the brand’s signature bodysuits and strappy dresses. Another area of ​​interest has been the sizing of offerings which have increased since 2017 to include a more extensive range. The brand seems plum for a fashion collaboration rigor in the industry today. Zuccarini’s dream would be to partner with legendary French houses like Saint Laurent or a jewelry collaboration with Victoire de Castellane de Dior. “I am obsessed with it.” But for now, the expansion of brick and mortar appears to be the area of ​​focus for the brand. Miami comes to mind, as many moved there during the Covid-19 crisis. “It’s a sexier city with hot weather, lots of transplants in New York City, besides being a major tourist destination,” she says. But it also suggests an unlikely global expansion, at least at first glance. “I would love to explore the opening in London with a pop-up to test the market. I think it’s a perfect city for Fleur du Mal, and the British love lingerie.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos