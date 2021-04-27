Put on your outfits? Men’s clothing vendors say pandemic is starting to wane, people are breaking out in sweat

In the past year, I have worn a coat and tie only once. The new director of the Taiwanese economic development office in Chicago wanted to familiarize himself with a Zoom call. I knew he was wearing a coat and tie, and I didn’t want to be disrespectful: they’ve had enough of them already from Communist China.

It was, as they say in diplomatic circles, a frank and productive exchange of ideas.

A few minutes before we spoke, I stood in front of the bedroom mirror, fingers hovering over the blue tie, not red, for obvious reasons. I wondered if I remembered how to tie it up. But I’ve been tying ties since 1974, when I played Mr. Darling / Captain Hook in Peter Pan at Camp Wise and had to tie a tie on stage while delivering lines. You don’t forget.

The COVID-19 era was pants-optional, business conducted from your living room. Now, with the non-Wackadoodle segment of the country getting vaccinated and starting to come out of our long hibernation, the question is, are we going to start dressing? Or go to work in a sweat? Or even buy new clothes? Those who have a dog in the race are optimistic.

Courts are not open, there are no theaters, no lounges, financial institutions are still closed, said Scott Shapiro, owner of Syd Jerome, the upscale men’s clothing store Loop, which has plywood on its windows since August.

There is no reason to put displays in the windows because no one is walking by, Shapiro said.

Even without models displaying cashmere sweaters and Italian belts, our customers are slowly coming back. A certain Chicago midfielder will always look crisp.

Much of what we sell is to plaintiff lawyers, your [personal injury] workers comp divorce guys, Shapiro said. Wearing ties is part of their personality.

He tried to convince a prominent lawyer who was filming a TV commercial during the pandemic to switch to an open-neck zip sweater. Show a warmer, softer side, he insisted.

I’m the strong one, replied the counselor. They expect to see me in a suit.

Guys in suits are like that. In early April, the Chicago Cut Steakhouse hosted a two-night reopening reception after four months of closure.

Everyone was dressed, everyone was having fun, telling great stories, said David Flom, Managing Partner. It’s just great to see the world coming back, great to see people being social. At the end of the day, people love to dress up.

At the top of the food chain, anyway. How about working hard in a respectable environment? I checked in with Paul Rosengarten, owner of Suits 20/20 in Niles, who outfitted my boys for their bar mitzvahs and sold me some bargain costumes as well.

Things have started to improve, Rosengarten said. It is a welcome relief. People were reluctant to go out shopping. But now, with the release of vaccines, there’s this pent-up demand with people realizing that they’ve put on a few pounds since they last bought clothes.

Jamming is often necessary.

Guys historically wait until the last minute, he said. Weddings are starting again, even balls. They will come on Thursday and say they need something for an event this Saturday.

And can you handle that?

Yeah, he said. You have to. These days, it’s all about service.

And to find new sources of income, for example, the few inches of fabric cut when the pants are shortened. Pre-COVID, which went in the trash; now for $ 15 you can have a mask made that matches your costume.

Guys love it, Rosengarten said.

A big plus is that customers who are happy to buy moccasins online from Zappos are always reluctant to buy a suit on Amazon.

People are all so tired of being locked inside, Rosengarten said. There is general consumer satisfaction with purchases. The desire to go out and buy something. Lucky for us, costumes are one of the few things that still need some personal attention to adjust.

(Amazon sells men’s suits, like a two-piece Slim Fit Perry Ellis suit in … damn it … a rayon / polyester / spandex blend for $ 96.78.)

Guys wear the slim fit suits, even the stocky guys, the husky guys, they want to be able to put it on, buy it, come home and say: Look honey, I’m wearing a slim fit.

Not this guy. My wife would just laugh.