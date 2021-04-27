CFDA and Vogue announce Fashion Fund finalists – WWD





A sign that good creative talent is always heard, the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have unveiled the 2021 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund finalists. Even though many players in the fashion industry are not tied down after a difficult year, rest assured that 10 newcomers are vying for the CVFF. This year’s nominees are Batsheva Hay from Batsheva; Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta from Eckhaus Latta; Anifa Mvuemba from Hanifa; Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka from Aama’s house; Kenneth Nicholson by Kenneth Nicholson; Jameel Mohammed from Khiry; LaQuan Smith of LaQuan Smith; Abrima Erwiah of Studio One Eighty Nine; Edvin Thompson of Theophilio and Willy Chavarria of Willy Chavarria. Reflecting the trying year many have experienced in the industry, this year all finalists will receive funding and mentorship, based on their designated areas of need. The total amount awarded was not disclosed. CFDA President Tom Ford said in a statement: “This year’s talented group of Fashion Fund finalists faces an industry that is reinventing and transforming itself. The program’s new format aims to help designers better navigate and thrive in the future of fashion. The approach aims to relay how the CFDA and Vogue believe in the young community of American designers and want to continue to nurture, support and empower it, ”according to a statement from the CVFF. Among those who could have applied were rising creators, former CVFF finalists and designers who had received funding from last year’s ‘A Common Thread’ initiative, which was set up to donate. a helping hand for fashion talents who have been affected by the coronavirus. crisis. Anna Wintour, Vogue Global Editorial Director and Condé Nast Content Director, said in a statement: “After an incredibly difficult time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York, we are delighted that this year we are able to support our finalists. It’s not just a vote of confidence in their talents, but in a brighter future for American fashion. CVFF was born out of another troubling economic period. The fund was established in 2003 following the financial fallout from the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. This year’s designer series was chosen by the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2021 selection committee. This group is made up of Wintour from Vogue, Chioma Nnadi and Mark Holgate, as well as Ford, Steven Kolb from CFDA, Sam Lobban of Nordstrom, model and activist Paloma Elsesser, Roopal Patel of Saks Fifth Avenue and Aurora James of Brother Vellies, who created the 15 Percent Pledge calling on major retailers to increase their representation by devoting at least 15% of their storage space to businesses belonging to blacks.







