Fashion
The Dress 2: What the hottest summer item tells us about the weird fashion stop | Fashion
Last name: The dress 2.
Age: New.
Appearance: Do you remember the dress?
What a dress? the dress. Do you remember the dress?
Why are you talking like this? Is it some kind of code? No, come on now. Come back to the summer before the coronavirus.
But that was ten years ago! It was in 2019.
Oh. Anyway, do you remember what everyone was wearing then? It was a 40 black and white polka dot midi dress from Zara. Everyone liked it because it managed to be comfortable, flattering and stylish at the same time.
Well i remember the dress. So what was it talking about? No, were talking about a Marks & Spencer Black & White Polka Dot Midi Dress 45.
Why? Because it’s the dress of the summer! It sells out quickly.
Is it different from Zara dress? Yes of course. Watch the fury on the caterpillar cake. M&S would need huge bullets to snatch the design of such a shameless competitor.
How is it different then? He has a collar. Admittedly, the collar is made of the same material as the dress, and it has the same polka dots. But they’re different, okay?
I do not understand. Why is everyone buying a dress that is identical to a dress they already own? Nostalgia.
Sorry? His nostalgia. In retrospect, summer 2019 has been a wonderland. We could all leave our homes whenever we wanted. We could travel abroad. We could see our parents. You could go and lick the handrails, thinking that the only consequence would be an upset stomach.
Yeah, 2019 was good. And we’ve all spent the past year wearing dressing gowns and cutting our hair, only to cry out loud. It’s not like we’re going to celebrate our sudden freedom by really going for some edgy, asymmetrical fashion pieces, is it?
I suppose not. Think of the M&S dress as a stepping stone. It’s comfortable, it’s cheerful, and it will hide the months of neglect that our body has gone through due to the lockdown. Do not deprive us of it. We need clothes that are flattering but bland like we’ve never needed before.
In this case, I assume that M& S is finally doing the right thing. Thank you for your understanding.
But, still, why not just wear the Zara dress again? Because this one has a collar! It’s called fashion, mate. Look for him.
Say: Can’t wait to wear Dress 2 outside at a beautiful event this summer.
Do not say: And wear it indoors again this fall, in the event of another lockout.
