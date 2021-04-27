10 pairs to wear in summer 2021





There was a rare over 70 Fahrenheit day in Berlin recently, and besides wondering what happened in the spring, I realized I was totally ill-fitted on the front of the pants. I’m not saying I would have broken the shorts so early in the year, but light pants certainly would have been welcome. Jeans look less appealing as the days go by if they’ve even been considered this year thanks to sweatpants. In place of denim and chunky gray jersey, we want a welcome return to the limitless comfort of linen, nylon and Issey pleats when the warmer weather sets in. As such, we’ve taken to the internet to bring you a carefully curated list of lightweight summer pants that give your legs some room to breathe. These come courtesy of Arc’teryx, Soulland, Toogood, etc. Scroll down to buy light men’s pants. Uma Wang Tie Waist Trousers A lower half uniform suited to the loungewear gods, these stunning viscose and cupro pants are courtesy of Chinese fashion designer Uma Wang. It’s parkwear 2.0. 5 Moncler x Craig Green Nylon Trousers When he is really hot, a law of the lightest applies better. Nothing is much lighter than nylon. These 5 Moncler x Craig Green pants are icy. Edward Crutchley satin pants If you are heading back to the office this summer, your formal black pants will be a tough sell. Replace the discomfort with silky satin. Toogood linen-blend training pants Linen is gold for those looking for lightweight summer pants and this pair takes comfort a step further with pleats at the waist and loose legs. Soulland Illustration Trousers Silk isn’t just for pajamas and Soulland is here to prove it. Featuring fairy tale book style artwork, these airy pants are lightweight and float around your legs. Incendo Arc’teryx Trousers If you go up the mountain trail this summer, the flax is probably not going to cut it. The Arc’teryx Incendo pants were designed for trail running and have water repellent and breathable properties. Issey Miyake Pleats 2 Pants Issey Pleats are a secret weapon for those who have hated jeans for years and they remain so. The pioneering designer’s unique pleating method gives magical levels of movement. They also look a lot more interesting than your tired jeans. Linen pants Barena Venezia Be prepared for the “do you wear curtains” jokers. They’re just jealous that their pants aren’t as comfortable. Ultra-light Uniqlo pants Lightweight summer pants aren’t much more affordable than Uniqlo’s. Ventilation holes are inside the pockets and at the back of the waistband for ventilation, while the material dries quickly and is stretchy. A bargain for less than $ 50. Do you want to continue browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety store for more products we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.

