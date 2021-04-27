Harlems Fashion Row and Gap to support fashion programs at HBCUs – WWD





ADVANCED MODE: As part of a collective effort to help black college students pursue careers in fashion, Fashion Row, Icon360 and Gap from Harlem have joined forces to host the new ‘Closing the Gap’ initiative. With funding provided by Gap Inc., “Closing the Gap” will provide financial rewards to historically black colleges and universities that encourage black students to innovate in the fashion world. Funding fashion departments can be difficult for HBCUs. It can be detrimental to black students, interested in fashion, to learn innovative techniques that would give them a competitive advantage. The program is another effort to try to improve fairness in fashion, which has been an industry-wide demand by many in the wake of the social justice and racial equality movement that has started last summer after the murder of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Icon360 and Gap partner to strengthen educational opportunities for the next generation of fashion leaders. A total of $ 510,000 will be offered. Last summer, Harlem’s Fashion Row reopened the Icon360 fund for designers and designers of black color. Gap has been a partner of Harlem’s Fashion Row for several years. All applicants must be in a managerial position within an HBCU fashion department. To be eligible, universities must have a program that allows students to earn a degree in fashion design or a concentration in fashion such as merchandising or marketing. All proposals should include information about the fashion department highlighting accomplishments, annual events, membership, and degrees. Applicants should identify an amount of funds requested and explain how they will be used and how the award will positively impact students. The highest prize will be $ 100,000, followed by three prizes of $ 50,000, six prizes of $ 25,000 and 11 prizes of $ 10,000. Meanwhile, the Morehouse College of Division of Business Administration and Economics spring information session, which will take place on Friday, gives employers the opportunity to share information about their businesses with students. Industry experts will have the chance to meet one-on-one with the students. The aim is to shine a light on the participating organizations while explaining the operations, objectives and employment opportunities to the students.







