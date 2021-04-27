Lessons for the Fashion Industry from Alber Elbazs Conference at VOICES 2018 | Podcasts





Alber Elbaz.

To subscribe to the BoF podcast, please follow this link. Alber Elbaz, who died at the age of 59 from Covid-19 over the weekend, was a revered and beloved figure in the fashion industry. The designer, renowned for revitalizing Lanvin’s fortune before an argument with his owner resulted in his abrupt departure, had just come back into fashion after a five-year hiatus. He launched his new business, AZ Factory, during Paris Couture Week in January. The joint venture with Richemont was designed to reflect a better model for the fashion system, pressures and tensions that Elbaz knew all too well. In a heartfelt, funny, thoughtful and poignant address to BoF VOICES in November 2018, Elbaz shared a mix of personal anecdotes, observations and lessons for the fashion industry: Fashion needs to bring its unhindered production cycle back to a manageable level for young designers suffering under the speed of the system, he said. Elbaz compared the industry’s constant demand for novelty to an old recipe that uses too much fat: maybe [its time] to cut the butter and make it healthier.

Creative instinct and improvisation are far more valuable than the technological tools that might be available to designers. Life is full of codes, formulas, databases and algorithms, Elbaz said. Overuse of all of these can kill intuition and intuition is the essence of creation. It is the very essence of life.

There is more to fashion design than just empty ambitious content. Longtime muse and client Meryl Streep said I never tried to transform her, but I helped her be a better version of herself, Elbaz said. I believe this is what fashion does best. His dreams, but they are nothing more than dreams. It is also a question of solutions. It is also about solving problems with a dream.

Above all, celebrate your audience. For years, I felt I was hugging people with my clothes on, he said. I thought every dress I made would hug the woman wearing it. Years later, I got all these hugs from you fashionistas.

