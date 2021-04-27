Fashion
Dresses that will lengthen your legs: 21 top picks
There are a few key things we always look for when shopping for a new dress. Do we feel comfortable there? Do we like the color and / or the pattern? Is it figure-loving and flattering? And, perhaps more importantly, what do our legs look like?
We love parts that make our legs feel like they last for miles and miles. Anything we put on that makes us feel like models ready to take the runway by storm is definitely a win in our book. There are a lot of different dress styles that can have this effect, but finding pieces that really match all of your needs can be tricky. That’s why we’ve rounded up 21 choices of elongated dresses that are worth checking out!
21 dresses that will make your legs look long
Long dresses
1. Our absolute favorite:SoKILIG dress, the waist starts high, as does the slit that makes your legs look longer than ever!
2. We also like:For a fiery beach or a party look, this Mintsnow dress is an unbeatable choice with its elongated double slits!
3. We cannot forget:ThisYESNO dress has an ultra flowy fit, which means no one can tell where your legs actually start. The seam just below the bust definitely helps suggest that they are longer than they are long!
Midi dresses
4. Our absolute favorite: The handkerchief hem on itVince Camuto Dress has points facing downwards, allowing the eye to flow naturally down the legs rather than making a severe cut!
5. We also like: This equipped Dress CMZ2005 The narrow column of buttons and the central slit create a long, clean line effect!
6. We cannot forget:ThisMadewell dress Super high waist design means you’re all legs, baby!
Mini dresses
7. Our absolute favorite:The airy and voluminous silhouette of these shortsDress FANCYINN leaves room for your legs to stretch and take center stage!
8. We also like:The surplice hem of this popularBTFBM dress seamlessly creates an elongated illusion. We also love the flattering gathers!
9. We cannot forget:Having tiers starting at the natural waist and ending high on the thigh is another neat way to visually lengthen your legs. ThisBB Dakota dress by Steve Madden knows what were talking about!
Wedding guest dresses
ten.Our absolute favorite:That side slit? The ruffle effect that goes down beyond the hem to pull the legs? This Mesh dress means business!
11. We also like:A black tie affair? ThisDress II ININ is an affordable option that will leave even those who wear extremely expensive dresses envious!
12. We cannot forget:When you wear this floralLulus dress, you could even show off the bouquet!
Lounge dresses
13. Our absolute favorite:Contrary to popular belief, comfy lounge looks can be cute and chic, and thisHUSKARY dress The long length and vertical tie-dye details will make you look tall and fabulous!
14. We also like:Take a nightgown and make it fancy and you have thisEkouaer dress, ready for bedtime and Sunday morning brunch!
15. We cannot forget:Simple, sweet and incredibly sweet, this Amazon Essentials Dress can be worn for a movie night at home or styled in many different ways when you go out!
Designer dresses
16. Our absolute favorite: This asymmetricalslip dress by Diane von Furstenberg love the figure in every way!
17. We also like: That tied shoulder Tory Burch dress is so cute thanks to her smocked top and long ruffled skirt!
18. We cannot forget: This Coach Outlet Panel Dress has such a colorful and gorgeous pattern, and there’s even metallic lurex threads for a little shimmer!
Cutout dresses
19. Our absolute favorite:Cutouts are mostly on trend right now, and that surplice hemAcelitt dress proves why. Can we talk about this awesome gradient sunset version? Magnificent!
20. We also like:Beachy and beautiful, thisebossie dress is a must-see period!
21. We cannot forget:Want to show some skin and play around with sharp angles? This BEAGIMEG dress is our choice!
Do you want more? Shop all dresses on Amazon here and don’t forget to check everything Daily Amazons Deals for more great finds!
