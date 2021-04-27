Rolls-Royce and Herms create car for Japanese fashion billionaire – WWD





PERFECT UNION: In a rare collaboration, Rolls-Royce and Hermès have joined forces to create a bespoke Phantom for Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of fashion e-commerce site Zozotown. The car features a green and cream exterior inspired by the glazes of ancient Japanese ceramics from Oribe, of which Maezawa is a leading collector. The plush leather interior, finished primarily in Hermès leather in a shade called “enea green”, is designed to resemble a private jet. Special details include Hermès ‘Toile H’ canvas on the door armrests, upholstery-inspired stitching on the leather upholstery and hand-painted walnut panels with a work of art based on a drawing by the French illustrator Pierre Péron, who created many French luxury houses for silk scarves. The vehicle was created by a combined team of bespoke specialists at Rolls-Royce’s UK headquarters in Goodwood and Hermès in Paris. This is the second collaboration between the two companies, who in 2008 created a personalized Phantom for the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, but it is the first for a private client. “This magnificent expression of our flagship product represents a landmark for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, bringing together two houses with over three centuries of combined experience and heritage,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. in a report. “It was an extraordinary privilege to come together on such a creative and technically demanding commission and to bring our client’s remarkable vision to life,” he added. In an unusual move, Rolls-Royce made the bespoke Oribe Green paint it created for the car available for the corresponding private jet from Maezawa. The entrepreneur resigned as CEO of Zozotown in 2019 when he sold most of his majority stake to Yahoo Japan. While Rolls-Royce has expanded its bespoke offering, some celebrities are personalizing their cars without the involvement of the luxury automaker. Rapper Drake is due to unveil his Chrome Hearts custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV at the Miami Contemporary Art Institute on Saturday. The project was carried out by German luxury car modification company Mansory, a practice that allows car owners to take certain liberties: Drake had Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament replaced with a Chrome cross. Hearts. See also: Japanese fashion billionaire and Elon Musk announce lunar mission Hermès has expanded its store into a swimming pool, with matching bags Hermes grossed $ 2.7 million at a store in China on Saturday







