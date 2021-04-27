CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Awards for 10 independent designers





If there’s one thing fashion has learned in this pandemic year, it’s that the status quo doesn’t work in times of extreme struggle. With this in mind, the CFDA /Vogue Fashion Fund has redesigned its structure; instead of giving a first prize and two awards to the finalists as in the past, the fund offers grants to 10 American brands. The designers who receive the grants and one year of mentorship from industry leaders are: Batsheva Hay of Batsheva; Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta from Eckhaus Latta; Anifa Mvuemba from Hanifa; Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka from Aama’s house; Kenneth Nicholson; Jameel Mohammed from Khiry; LaQuan Smith; Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189; Edvin Thompson of Theophilio; and Willy Chavarria. After an incredibly difficult time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York City, we are delighted that this year we are able to support all of our finalists, said Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director of Vogue and director of content for Cond Nast, who sits on the selection committee with Vogues Mark Holgate and Chioma Nnadi, Aurora James of Brother Vellies and the 15% Pledge, Instagrams Eva Chen, model Paloma Elsesser, Saks Fifth Avenues Roopal Patel, Nordstroms Sam Lobban, CFDAs Steven Kolb and Tom Ford. It’s not just a vote of confidence in their talents, Wintour continues, but a brighter future for American fashion. CFDA /Vogue Fashion Fund, founded in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and the economic downturn that followed, is dedicated to supporting and nurturing emerging American talent. For the past 18 years he has presented awards and mentorship to young upstarts who would go on to become some of the brightest stars in American fashion, from Proenza Schouler to Telfar. Its reformatting as a grant has a precedent; last year, the CFDA and Vogue launched A Common Thread, a grant program that has raised more than $ 4 million to support American fashion companies. A Common Thread applicants and grantees have been invited to apply for CFDA 2021 /Vogue Fashion Fund, as in the past CFDA /Vogue finalists and emerging designers. This year, 10 finalists will receive their grants and mentorship at a particularly difficult time for independent labels. As the industry continues to change under the pressures of the COVID pandemic, budgets are shrinking and retail and media networks are a little less nimble than before. An injection of funds alongside advice from other designers and retailers can save a start-up. This year, the talented group of Fashion Fund finalists face an industry in the process of reinvention and transformation, says Tom Ford, President of CFDA. The new program format aims to help designers better navigate and thrive in the fashions of the future. The next step for the 10 CFDA /Vogue Fashion Fund Winners? We hope it will be during a new, invigorated New York Fashion Week, which in September includes must-see shows from the past CFDA /Vogue Fashion Fund recipients Thom Browne and Pyer Moss, among others.

