LVMH strengthens the management of its fashion group – WWD





Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, is recruiting Guillaume Motte, CEO of Sephora, as new Deputy CEO, WWD has learned. Currently president of Sephora Europe and Middle East, Motte starts on May 3 at LVMH Fashion Group, a stable of brands that includes Céline, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo, Loewe, Emilio Pucci, Patou and Rossimoda. Toledano is also a member of the executive committee of LVMH and chairman of Moynat, a leather goods company controlled by the Arnault Group. Motte’s stance is new and adds managerial muscle to a number of brands often overshadowed by flagship brands LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Dior. He reports to Toledano, one of LVMH’s most accomplished executives, best known for driving Dior’s success for nearly 25 years. Toledano joined LVMH Fashion Group in early 2018. The strengthening of its division reflects a decision taken in December which saw LVMH broaden the management scope of Andrea Guerra, CEO of LVMH’s hotel activities, to include supervision of Fendi and Loro Piana activities. LVMH is known for building well-rounded executives from within, and has strengthened the executive ranks as the luxury industry grows in size and complexity in the digital, omnichannel and ESG age. . It is understood that Motte will help the small and medium brands of LVMH Fashion Group achieve synergies across the supply chain, accelerate their digital and omnichannel transformations and achieve their sustainability and customer service goals, while s ‘adapting to the latest computer technologies, including blockchains. Before joining Sephora in January 2018, Motte was CEO of the French men’s ready-to-wear chain Celio for three years. He also managed the French women’s ready-to-wear brand Jennyfer for four years. Previously, he held positions at companies such as Al-Tayer Trends, FNAC, PPR and McKinsey & Co. He graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris, where Toledano obtained an engineering degree. Motte also holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from the French business school Insead. “Guillaume’s vast experience gained through a diverse professional career focused on brand development, in retail and digital, will strengthen the fashion group and accelerate its growth,” Toledano said in an announcement. internally seen by WWD. Chris de Lapuente, Chairman and CEO of the Selective Retailing division of LVMH and former CEO of Sephora, described Motte as “an inspiring and natural leader who has fully lived and embodied the passion and culture of Sephora, especially when we found in the face of the crisis over the past year. . “ Motte’s successor at Sephora has yet to be named. Releasing exceptional first quarter results earlier this month, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton noted that Celine, Loewe, Fendi and Marc Jacobs all performed well. It is understood that Céline and Loewe outperformed the 37% growth recorded by the LVMH fashion and leather goods division in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic. See also: How Louis Vuitton and Dior are crushing the competition MY? LVMH has other fish to fry LVMH appoints Chief Omnichannel Officer







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos