SANTA MONICA NEEDS COMMISSIONS ON DIVERSITY AND MEN’S STATUS

For a city that prides itself on its liberal credentials, we are sorely lacking in a few major areas: diversity, trans issues, and men are all missing from the city’s long list of commissions. I think we need to address this systemic problem and I personally call on city council to stand up and do more for the city’s residents who are being ignored and underserved.

Otherwise, we continue to promote a heteronormative, transphobic, homophobic, misandrist and racist agenda that takes people’s lives.

We have a Commission on the Status of Women and a Commission on Persons with Disabilities, but that’s all as far as I know and these commissions that are designed to serve specific populations. I find it interesting that we have this facade of political correctness covering our city, but we ignore the needs of so many minorities who live among us.

I say all of this after listening to The Diversity Delusion by Heather MacDonald. She is an American lawyer, essayist and commentator on the state of our nation. As a Thomas W. Smith Fellow of the Manhattan Institute, she is a voice for the conservative organization and its mission.

The Illusion of Diversity is a well-researched and thought-out indictment of the current state of our society, from law enforcement to the havoc on college campuses to critical thinking. I highly recommend this book as a vital reading for any parent who has a son who will be attending college in the next 20 years. It’s a chilling description of the horrors boys face on campus in the war on sexual assault waged by social justice warriors with no plan.

MacDonald brings up the hottest topics of the day and summarily dismantles the talking points that are used by protesters to get sound bites from the media. She attacks the foundations of what the far left is using to promote an agenda that has grown into a self-sustaining industry of cultural diversity, indictment, and cancellation. His searing commentary holds nothing back, and his contempt for those who direct the drive is not hidden in the slightest.

For ten hours I was subjected to his quick wit, sharp analysis and scathing scolding from administrators who claim to work for the greater good, but who only seem to create the double-talk world of Orwells 1984 and more so, the imploding world of Ayn Rands Atlas shrugged.

After reading Atlas Shrugged more than a few times, let me condense its message into this: Entrepreneurs and free-thinking creatives are shut down by a call from the masses to create equality at all costs and without standards. This is the current posture of many college campuses these days. He predicts that a world of ever-decreasing mediocrity is created, to the point where entrepreneurs and free thinkers flee to start over.

When I first read the Rands magnum opus, I was in the first year of college. It was 1986, I was a Reagan Republican, I wanted to be a captain of industry and I did my hair like one. 35 years later and I still believe in much of the value that an entrepreneur and a free thinker like MacDonald bring to society, but I have also tempered my thoughts with a greater sensitivity to the experiences of others.

Do I still believe that personal empowerment, hard work and dedication will build a life? Yes. Do I also understand that I grew up in a heteronormative world that marked me as a homosexual? Absolutely. Can I extrapolate from this to the proposition that other minorities have been affected both negatively and positively by the way society is ordered? Without a doubt.

This level of insight is why I can pose as a fathers rights or men’s rights lawyer while representing a woman in a domestic violence case because I can see more than just one perspective. This is why I am not calling for the abolition of the Commission on the Status of Women, (which has NO men on it by the way, which seems to create an echo chamber effect, but I digress). The need for a commission on the status of man is obvious to anyone who can break out of the feminist orthodoxy that men are the source of all that goes wrong in the world, and the whole story is it. history of men, so we have to take a break. Men. It seems to me that ignoring the specialized needs of men is just as wrong as ignoring the needs of women for so long. The same goes for the LGBT community which deserves its own commission.

We don’t have a diversity commission that I could discern that seems like a glaring omission of the black, Latin, Asian, and indigenous people among us. The mandatory naming of a park and a causeway appears to be a casual offer of recognition without doing anything of value.

So, all the new city council members, what do you say? Need a volunteer for these new commissions? I am for the men’s and LGBT commissions.

