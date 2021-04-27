The nature of fashion has worsened in recent years. Fashion today is cheaper and more responsive to the latest trends than ever. A seemingly constant stream of brands developing new styles at rock-bottom prices is delivered straight to your inbox. However, the affordability of these trendy brands comes at a different cost in environmental damage and poor working conditions for countless workers in poor countries.

Traditionally, the fashion industry has operated over four annual seasons. However, over the past few decades, companies have rolled out new styles in instant response to the latest trends. Fast fashion as we know it was launched by an international fashion retailer Zara, which gained popularity for its rapid production as early as the 1990s. As retailers expanded online during the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s, the company glossed over the consequences of such low prices. Today, shopping at fast fashion retailers such as Zara, H&M, Forever 21, Fashion Nova or SHEIN is a common pastime. These companies provide a massive supply of clothing and market your fear of missing out on the latest trends.

Unfortunately, our overflowing closets have a hidden but catastrophic environmental impact. As of 2019, clothing companies were producing 53 million tonnes of clothing per year, a number that will reach 160 million tonnes by 2050 at the current rate. The fashion industry represents 10% of all industrial water consumption and is responsible for around 20% of wastewater worldwide, which is contaminated with toxic dyes that poison ocean life. Additionally, 35% of all microplastics result from microfibers released from cheap synthetic fabrics used quickly. All in all, fashion produces a 1.7 billion tonnes more carbon dioxide per year than international flights and shipping. At every step of the way, from production to use to disposal, fast fashion is a major contributor to climate change and environmental degradation.

There are also major humanitarian concerns about fast fashion, especially when it comes to international workers. Workers in any establishment are surrounded by chemicals that can cause serious illness, stomach problems and lnumbness imb. For example, a study of the three Swedish tannery industries noted a 50% increase in pancreatic cancer associated with the presence of toxins such as formaldehyde. Beyond the biological risks these workers face on a daily basis, the very structures in which they work can pose a risk to their livelihoods. In 2013, the Rana Plaza in Bangladesh collapsed, killing over a thousand workers. This is just one of many tragedies and serves as a clear indicator that fast fashion consumption deserves further consideration as it contributes to life and death scenarios.

The first step towards sustainability is to reject the narrative peddled by fashion companies that more is always better. For example, Nova mode posts up to 900 posts per week and posts about 20-30 times per day on Instagram, constantly inundating her customers with new styles to buy. Reducing consumption, however, is not only doable, but better for your wallet and the environment. There are several ways to tackle the unsustainability of the fashion industry.

First, you can change consumption habits. When considering whether or not to buy an item of clothing, consider whether you really need it and if you can see yourself wearing it for a long time. In addition, you can buy second hand, which has a much lower environmental impact. Used items are often cheaper, so you don’t have to give up affordability for durability. Alternatively, you can organize a clothes swap with friends, an item you no longer wear can be exactly what someone else wants, so everyone enjoys it for free!

Third, support sustainable brands to convey the demand for socially responsible fashion. Durable clothing is also of higher quality and long lasting, making it a good long-term investment. But above all, beware of greenwashing, which is when brands falsely market their products as sustainable. For example, H&M has been accused of greenwashing due to a lack of transparency regarding its Conscious collection and clothing recycling program, which he uses as proof of its durability. If a brand lacks transparency or evidence to back up claims about its sustainability initiatives, there is likely greenwashing. You can also use applications such as Of course, you that assess the sustainability and ethics of the brand.

Finally, if you are buying new clothes from fast fashion brands, always look at the clothing labels. The composition of the fabric can say a lot about the durability of an item. Fabrics such as 100% cotton tend to be much higher quality and more durable than their highly synthetic and lab-made counterparts.

While fast fashion may be affordable at first glance, it comes with a significant long-term hidden cost, both to us and to our planet. This is exactly why EthiCAL Apparel was founded in 2010. By becoming collectively more aware of sustainable and affordable clothing and by supporting social welfare initiatives, we can all use our power as consumers to reshape the market. fashion for the best.

Smera Patil and Vivian Kuang are Vice Presidents of Social Welfare at EthiCAL Apparel. To learn more about sustainable fashion, this semester’s Empowering Youth Leaders theme, and to shop at EthiCAL while donating to local organizations, visit their website (ethicapparel.org).