Boone’s businesses merge to become Modern Dress





Hollys and Modern Dress, both owned by Ashley Redeker, merged to become Modern Dress, located at 701 Story St. in Boone. Redeker opened Modern Dress (a bridal shop) at its original location, 710 Story St., in 2012. In 2017, she purchased Hollys women’s clothing store, 701 Story St., from Holly Larson. Logistically, it made sense for my staff to come together under one roof, Redekers said. There we were sort of locked in on how we could reconfigure the changing rooms and needed more space. The location of 701 Story St. has undergone renovations over the past two months and recently reopened. While the space remains the same in square footage (around 4000), changing rooms have been added, new flooring has been installed, along with new paint, new counter and lighting. One side of the space is reserved for wedding dresses and dressing rooms, while the other side contains a selection of clothing, accessories, gift items and a few little girls’ dresses. Redeker, from Boone, visits the bridal and prom markets several times a year to keep up with the latest trends. The Chicago bridal market is always a highlight. As for the bridal side, it’s such a special experience to help a bride choose a wedding dress, she said. We are really proud to have unique designers that no one else in the State has. For clothing, we like to offer fun and funky things. Related, for subscribers:As a teacher from Iowa prepared to marry her Dutch fiance, the pandemic struck. More than a year later, they are still separated. She noted that the shopping season for weddings tends to be the busiest from Thanksgiving to St. Patrick’s Day, as her recommended brides shop for their dresses six to nine months before their special day. Wedding dresses can be specially ordered or you can shop on the rack and then modify them for the perfect fit. An appointment is necessary so that a stylist can help you choose the right dress for you. Close wedding dates are also happening due to people having to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19 and making up for lost time. More in business, entertainment news When it comes to trends, Redeker said anything goes. She has seen brides opt for less traditional choices such as boho, or smaller, more intimate affairs, such as backyard weddings. It is also increasingly rare to see white dresses on brides. We don’t have a single solid white dress in this store as they’re actually a bit more fluorescent and they’re quite harsh on skin tones, so we tend to stick with ivories and champagnes, a t she noted. Hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 515-432-8606. Follow Modern Dress on social media.

