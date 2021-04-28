Central County natives mix eclectic styles for fashion label HighTop

HighTop co-founders Travis Witmer and Collin Smith. Photo courtesy of HighTop

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Center County native Travis Witmer and Collin Smith found themselves in the midst of New York City’s sorry new normal, they made leads for Happy Valley. While Witmer continued his work in graphic design for Coach, Inc. from his parents’ home, he and Smith teamed up with childhood friend Ryan Patten to pursue an idea that originated when the trio of friends longtime was in college.

This is where the idea for the brand was born, Smith explains of the newly founded fashion label HighTop, noting that he and Witmer were college roommates at Penn State. It started out as ideas for animal cartoons that we thought were fun and resulted in the creation of a brand.

Combining Witmers ‘graphic design and fashion experience, and Smiths’ retail fashion experience, HighTop also blends the experiences of trios living in both rural Pennsylvania and New York City. As such, browse the HighTop website will reveal a mix of urban streetwear, but also an inventive approach to hunting clothing with the brand’s Whitetail t-shirt.

“We have this aesthetic of being the children of the country, but we also have the style and the aesthetic of the city. We have lived in both places and have a good mix of these two vibes. That’s what our brand is trying to encompass were more complex than just country boys or city slickers, Smith says with a laugh. We love streetwear, but we also show our hometown love.



HighTop WhiteTail T-Shirt. Photos courtesy of HighTop

Witmer adds: Back home in Center County, PA, especially Penns Valley, its blue collar workers, its working class, its farming, but there are also the young kids who buy streetwear and they support these brands. skater-surf-sports, so he would bring that in our clothes, in addition to outdoor and hunting clothes.

It’s funny how these things come together too, says Smith. We grew up here where people wore Carhartt because they worked on farms, and now in Brooklyn, Carhartt is all the rage. Things are more complex and merge a bit.

Now Smith still lives in Center County (It’s Happy Valley for a reason, he says. When you grow up here, you kinda want to get out of here as soon as you can, but then you surrender. account, when you go out into the world a bit, how nice this place is.), but Witmer returned to Manhattan to resume his work at the office with Coach. The change forced the team to collaborate remotely, while managing the creative process in different spaces. Witmer points out that part of the reason the brand was able to come together during the pandemic was simply to have more space to create with their parents.

I had the flexibility to be able to do my work from home and, being back with my parents, I had more space to create, he says. I did dyeing and screen printing. We had more time to sit together and think.



HighTop Keystone T-Shirt. Photos courtesy of HighTop

The current HighTops line is available at www.hightopshop.com/shop, and the team is investigating the possibility of selling the clothes in retail outlets in the future. They also focus on creating brand-related online content, including a series of interviews called HighTop Talks.

Smith explains, HighTop Talks showcases other artists and creatives and shows love to the community and puts other people’s arts and crafts there. The first person we introduced was Ben, who designed the giraffe on our first shirt.

For more information and updates, follow the HighTop brand on Instagram, at www.instagram.com/hightop814/.



HighTop hoodies. Photos courtesy of HighTop