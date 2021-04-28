It’s not too late to say yes to the prom project hosting a $ 20 prom dress sale on Thursday – The Advocate-Messenger

Inside the Centennial United Methodist Church in Danville is a walk-in closet filled with approximately 1,000 size 00-28 ball gowns, containers full of jewelry, and dress shoes. There’s a style for everyone too, said Ginny Hogue, who started The Prom Project in church about four years ago.

The Prom Project operates entirely with donations and volunteers and provides junior and senior girls with free prom dresses, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.

The girls are chosen by their schools’ family resource centers and come not only from the Danville and Boyle school districts and the Kentucky School for the Deaf. The Prom Project also worked with the counties of Garrard, Lincoln, Casey, Mercer, Marion and McCreary. However, McCreary County is now working with a similar program in Somerset because it is closer.

Due to the pandemic, school districts took a while to decide if and when they were going to have their promos and changed dates a few times. So The Prom Project has only served about 22 girls this year for two days, while in general it serves about 80 girls for three days. KSD also chose to host an informal picnic this year instead of the ball, Hogue said.

Due to the large number of dresses Hogue has in stock and the limited number of girls the project was able to serve for free this year, there will be a $ 20 Say Yes to the Dress sale on Thursday at the church on the 4th at 7 pm, cash and carry, an event he hosted once before.

Proceeds will go to next year’s Prom Project, for jewelry and anything else the Prom needs to buy. Most of his dresses and shoes are gifts, though some are brand new with tags, and most of the jewelry is new, purchased from records he has through Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

The dresses through the sale will largely be older styles or dresses that have been stocked by The Prom Project for a longer period of time. After the sale, The Prom Project will collect much of the remaining dresses and donate them to a Clinton County church that is running a similar program.

We’re just trying to get things done, to make sure all the girls who want to go to prom can go, Hogue said.

The Prom Project is worth contributing in this way because it’s fun for girls and gives them the opportunity to go to prom when otherwise, buying a dress and accessories might be too expensive, Hogue said.

When girls participate in the free Prom Project, it takes about 45 minutes per girl to find about three dresses to choose from, find shoes and jewelry, and have the seamstresses make small changes in-house. Girls can also try on dresses in church. They call the girls princesses and call the choice of shoes to the fairy of the slippers and the choice of the jewelry to the fairy of glitter. The seamstresses are called fairies of sewing. They also have a magic mirror that the girls take a walk in once they find their dress, and everyone is cheering, Hogue said.

Everyone here is so loving to girls, and I call it giving them sugar, she said. Everything is beautiful, you are beautiful, you are awesome.

Because they have a wide range of sizes and styles, they also serve girls of all shapes, sizes and tastes. Girls are also excited when their friends find their shape, Hogue said.

Hogue said she was grateful the church provided her with a space to do the program and a closet to put all my sparks in. When she started the program, she was inspired by the Cinderella Project and the Little Cherubs. Since Danville is her hometown, she wanted to do something with ball gowns locally, so the pastor allowed her to start the program locally under her own name. So she got the volunteers together, they put a committee together, and the dresses and donations poured in.

The Prom Project accepts donations year round.

It’s very rewarding, Hogue said.