Gucci Rediscovers Its Groove With James Corden Hijinks, Fashion Hacking And A Great Movie

SSince visionary designer Alessandro Michele took over as creative director at Gucci in 2015, the legendary Italian fashion house has been booming, with triple-digit growth and critical adulation. But the pandemic brought Gucci back to earth, as sales plummeted as some fashion critics questioned whether Michele’s over-embellished designs were suitable for a subdued world.

The company pulled out, abandoning the traditional Milan Fashion Week format for a seasonless approach with fewer collections and more emphasis on sustainability. By focusing on a new collection of handbags, a stunning 100th anniversary collection, groundbreaking fashion “hacking” and other creative ideas to brag about the brand in a post-pandemic world, Gucci has found its rhythm again.

The company’s latest buzz-making offering emerged when The late show host James corden has been drafted to appear in a series of Hollywood-style TV show segments with luminaries including Harry Styles, Diane Keaton, Serena Williams, Awkwafina, Sienna Miller and Dakota Johnson to talk about their latest exploits while holding a satchel hand of the new Beloved gucci collection.

In six humorous two-minute videos, widely shared on social media and available on Youtube, Keaton sings, Williams plays audience, Awkwafina gets combative, Harry Styles won’t let Corden tell a secret story, Miller gets lost in the studio, and Johnson imitates an increasingly combative Corden.

We decided to show the concept of beloved in an ironic way in the campaign, taking inspiration from the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and the lives of many other people, Michele explains in a statement. We went back in time to the original TV talk shows, where the protagonist is the bag itself, the big star.

The Gucci 100th Anniversary Collection features an updated red velvet pantsuit that pays homage to the one worn by Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1996 MTV Awards. (Photo by Cinzia Camela for Gucci)

The new handbag collection combines contemporary styling with archival Gucci motifs. Unlike some of Michele’s fashionable designs, handbags are bullion pieces that transcend the seasons, which can prove particularly appealing to consumers looking for classic pieces that stand the test of time. time.

At the heart of the new collection is the Dionysus bag, which features two tiger heads in the shape of a spur, an ode to the Greek god who, in myth, would have crossed the Tiger on a tiger sent to him by Zeus. Other choices include the Gucci Horsebit 1955, distinguished by a double ring and a bar which sums up the equestrian heritage of the house, the GG Marmont, marked with the initials of the Double G logo, andThe Jackie 1961, known for its curved half-moon shape and iconic piston closure. I absolutely love and love my handbags, proclaims Michele. Maybe they will always be my biggest love, my favorite accessory. So it was natural for me to call some of those whom I created beloved. The name comes from my own personal experience and my love for them.

The introduction of the handbag follows a major runway collection that celebrates Gucci’s 100th anniversary. Nicknamed “Aria” for his lyrical sensibility, he showcases a whopping 94 looks for men and women, featured in a video shoot at London’s Savoy Hotel and in a dreamy Garden of Eden forest on a hip-hop soundtrack by “Gucci Gang ”by Lil Pumps, Bhad Babie & Lil Yatchy“ Gucci Thongs ”and“ Green Gucci Suit ”by Rick Ross. (Gucci plans to continue to combine its collections into two mixed shows each year.)

Michele extracted Gucci’s extensive archives for the collection, recreating the iconic red velvet suit designed by Tom Ford, who ran Gucci from 1994 to 2004, and worn by Gwyneth Paltrow at the MTV Music Awards in 1996.

Michele also brought a new S&M touch to the brand’s equestrian credentials, with logo-embellished riding jackets and capes, riding caps, fringed leather ties and brooch-polished boots. And he embellished the evening gowns with sequins and marabou feathers, and created rhinestone-encrusted anatomical heart minaudires in a variety of colors.

A fashion hack

In the collection’s biggest surprise, Michele turned to a luxury competitor Balenciagathe history of design for a series of outfits, jewelry and accessories that combine the logos of the two fashion houses, which belong to the French conglomerate Dry. Michele declined to call it a collaboration. Instead, he called it an approved “hack”.

Whatever the name, it’s rare for two such famous design brands to join forces, but the combo should quickly sell out among forward-thinking shoppers keen to grab sparkling suits, coats, hats and necklaces emblazoned with the Gucci and Balenciaga logos. .

Just as the pandemic was spreading last year, Gucci unveiled an outdoor collaboration with The the north face which quickly ran out. The moment was fortuitous as the 70s-inspired collection of down jackets, quilted jackets, windbreakers and vests, as well as clothing, sleeping bags, tents and backpacks, drew on the spirit of the outdoors and dreamed of traveling during the stop.

Chief Financial Officer of Kering Credits Jean-Marc Duplaix the creative capsule collection, retail experiences and initiatives tailored to high-end customers for the Gucci rebound. Sales jumped by almost 25 percent in the first quarter of this year, with strong growth in Asia and the United States, although sales still lagged in Europe.

Gucci cinematic moment

As the world continues to emerge from COVID and more people are vaccinated, officials are optimistic that Gucci will thrive. Further attention-grabbing 100th anniversary celebrations are planned throughout the year and the brand will likely get a boost with the release of Gucci House in November.

Lady Gaga appears in vintage Gucci while filming for “House of Gucci”. (Photo courtesy of House of Gucci)

The film, currently being shot in Italy with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, details the shocking true story of Patrizia Reggiani, the glamorous socialite who was accused of organizing the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci in 1997. The crew of the film had access to the Gucci fashion archive and painstakingly recreated the styles of the era.

“Outfits are everything,” Harper’s Bazaar gushes out. “Several paparazzi photos emerged from the set of Gucci House, and it is safe to say that viewers will be blown away by the retro fashion and incredible performances. “