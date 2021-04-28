‘Distractive’ clothing recall leaves West Shore parents complaining – Saanich News





“As the sun rises and the temperature starts to warm up, the clothes seem to come off.” So began an email received Monday by parents of students at Spencer Middle School from Principal Darren Russell, who then described the school’s dress code. “Clothing and appearance should not create a distraction or disturbance in the classroom …” While nothing in the dress code specifies things like tank tops, short skirts, or leggings, it’s the number of parents who interpret the comments, given the “clothes seem to come off” comment. Within two hours of posting the email to the private Westshore Mums Facebook group, there were over 600 comments, mostly indicating that the code unfairly targets girls. Thea Sawin has an elementary-aged daughter in School District 62. She is disappointed with the message she perceives to be aimed at girls. “The email (based on what I saw in the screenshot) seems to point out that young girls can be a distraction for young boys,” she told The Gazette. “It teaches young girls that we are responsible for the actions and behaviors of young boys and it’s not OK. It also teaches young boys that they should not be held responsible for their behavior. ” Sawin, also a former Spencer, was told to cover up by a grade 7 or 8 teacher. Worse yet, she remembers that a friend was sent to the office to get a cover-up shirt. It was designed by the leadership class with a photo of Mr. Dressup saying, “Mr. Dressup says dress up, not stockings! ‘She was mortified, Sawin recalls. That was almost 20 years ago, and the dress code has already changed a lot to remove specific references to things like tank tops, but parents are reacting strongly to the email, reading between the lines. Despite the outcry online, SD62 communications director Lindsay Vogan said it was not reflected at school. There were no dress code incidents and the manager only received two emails complaining about the note, Vogan said. Additionally, it turns out that Russell mistakenly copied and pasted an outdated dress code policy into his email. He sent an updated note to parents with the current policy, stating simply that “students should wear clothing suitable for an educational environment”. So, although the Maelstrom does not have its roots in school politics, it demonstrates the mood of parents who are determined that their children are not subject to the rules of the past. dress codeSD62West Shore Receive local stories you won’t find anywhere else straight to your inbox.

