Meet the 2021 CFDA / ‘Vogue’ Fashion Fund finalists





Looks from the LaQuan Smith Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows Almost two decades ago, after September 11 – which suspended New York Fashion Week and left several young designers without a show or hope for the future – Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) have teamed up and created a Fashion Fund, through which emerging design talents could compete for a monetary award and mentorship. Over the years, brands such as Brother Vellies, Tanya Taylor, Bode, Pyer Moss, Jonathan Cohen, Chromat, Glemaud, Veronica Beard, Telfar, Sandy Liang and Christopher John Rogers have participated in the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund. Then, in 2020, the sector was faced with another obstacle that is slowing down its activity: the Covid-19 pandemic. The Fund’s immediate response was to press the hiatus from the annual competition and instead launch a fundraising initiative called “A Common Thread” to bring relief to American fashion companies. Now it comes back – only in a new format. Instead of awarding a first prize and two prizes to the finalists as in the past, the CFDA /Vogue Fashion Fund will provide grants and personal mentorship with industry leaders to the 10 American brands named finalists. The app was open to emerging designers, as well as former CVFF finalists and A Common Thread funding recipients. “After an incredibly difficult time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York City, we are delighted that this year we are able to support all of our finalists,” said Anna Wintour in a statement. “It’s not just a vote of confidence in their talents, but in a brighter future for American fashion.” The 2021 finalists, which were announced on Tuesday, include trendy brands like LaQuan Smith and Hanifa, as well as New York Fashion Week favorites like Batsheva and Eckhaus Latta. “This year’s talented group of Fashion Fund finalists faces an industry that is reinventing and transforming itself,” said Tom Ford, President of CFDA. “The program’s new format aims to help designers better navigate and thrive in the future of fashion.” See below for the full list of finalists, and stay tuned until the fall for more CFDAs /Vogue Developments of the Fashion Fund. Congratulations to the very deserving class of 2021! Batsheva (women’s ready-to-wear), Batsheva Hay

Eckhaus Latta (women’s ready-to-wear), Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta,

Hanifa (women’s ready-to-wear), Anifa Mvuemba

Aama House (ready-to-wear for men and women), Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka

Kenneth nicholson (men’s clothes), Kenneth Nicholson

Khiry (jewelry), Jameel Mohammed

LaQuan Smith (women’s ready-to-wear), LaQuan Smith

Studio one eighty-nine (ready-to-wear for men and women), Abrima Erwiah

Theophilia (ready-to-wear for men and women), Edvin Thompson

Theophilia (ready-to-wear for men and women), Edvin Thompson

Willy Chavarria (men's clothes), Willy Chavarria







