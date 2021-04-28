Meet Mlanie Gomis, the Marseille designer who is building a new type of French fashion brand

The headlines of French fashion are perpetually cornered by Paris, which, when you consider that both the fashion and modernity was invented there, is undoubtedly fair enough. And yet, 481 miles south, in stunning Marseille, a very well-known French fashion start-up has sprung up, thanks to a creative journey between Dakar, Senegal; Como, Italy; London, Beirut and (inevitably) Paris too.

The journey is that of Mlanie Gomis, 27, who launched the impressive first collection of her newly founded label, Gomis. Browse its rails online and you see a collection shaped with obvious craftsmanship and vision. Particularly refined is a made-to-order, open-back stretch jumpsuit with a harem-leg silhouette, a pant style that was reportedly first introduced to France by soldiers returning from North Africa. There’s also an alluring and fun signature snail print. Astropods are so fashionably overlooked, used on multiple pieces, and a great job of glitter. The online studio also discloses the source of all of its materials, including British Recycled glitter and Como-filé recycled fabrics powered by solar energy. Eventually, these and other ingredients are then combined in Gomiss’ creations in his own studio and the Marseille workshop. 13 ATypical, a social enterprise created in 2013.

Mlanie Gomis Photo: courtesy of Gomis

As she explained, initially via email, her fashion journey began when she won a two-year course at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne thanks to the 2013 edition ofTheyConcours Solidarit Mode, after which she completed a year of ABA in women’s ready-to-wear at Central Saint Martins in London, before a lack of funds forced her to look for work. She found it alongside Parisian fashion designer Georges Hobeika in his studio in Beirut.

I was his assistant at work, Gomis wrote. It was a real exchange and he was a mentor. In the first six months he taught me the basics of sewing by sitting by his side – it was mostly about creating, researching and finding whatever we have in mind and experiment together. He really gave me his confidence and encouraged me to believe in myself. I was the link between Georges and the workshop manager, and I can say that it was really a close relationship based on creativity. Some of the flagship pieces she worked alongside Hobeika to create included a beaded Gomis dress worn by Dakota Fanning at the Venice Film Festival, and Beyonc’s fiercer than fierce look worn while promoting. The Lion King. This prompted her to return home to Marseille in early 2020 to start setting up her own business.

During the years I spent covering Parisian designers, I don’t remember ever having met, let alone interviewed, a French designer, black and feminine. A well-known designer friend in Paris, whose knowledge and experience is much more acute and personal than mineconcert that in his long experience there are very, very few black women operating as designers in the fashion system French. When I decided to name the brand Gomis, it was because it was a very big family; we all come from these roots, she says of her Senegalese heritage. All the more reason to pay attention to the new Marseillaise on the scene.

Luke Leitch: Nice to meet you, Mlanie. So your last step before founding Gomis was to work for three years with Georges Hobeika. How was it?

Mlanie Gomis: What was good was that Georges was working alone, doing the whole process himself, everything is integrated in his house and I was able to see and learn this whole process myself. I saw how to do the graphics, how to work the dresses and the pattern, how to choose the materials, and I learned how to do the beading and how to develop the connection. It was the best role for me.

It is very courageous to launch your brand during the pandemic. Why now, and what are your hopes and plans for Gomis?

Honestly, it was because I had already planned to launch [by now]. It was the right time for me. When all this happened, it was not a problem because I like to leave time to work and allow a reflection on the collection. I like to do things the right way: step by step, not in a rush. This is also what I want for the future: a sustainable house, with the entire production process integrated into the workshop. This is the ambition I have. And also to develop a strong aesthetic; really well sewn and somewhat iconic pieces.

Even though you say you are in no rush, you seem to be moving pretty fast towards me. Is this philosophy related to your snail imprint?

I guess yes! Because I like calm models and the peaceful path. It is true that there is a contradiction there, but I have a philosophy of life. Even though it can be difficult at times, I like to do what I have in mind at the right time. It’s not about doing it in a hurry, but doing it when you feel it.

Tell me more about how you integrate this philosophy into the house?

In the supply, apart from UK sequins, most fabrics are sourced from Italy and are durable. In production, I worked with another workshop called 13 Atipik, based here in Marseille, which offers unemployed people or people with social difficulties the chance to get a work contract, so we are reducing carbon emissions by local production and also contribute to human respect. Then in the look, it’s about doing something simple, but also edgy, and that you can customize. It is also about cherishing and passing on these garments. It’s a matter of time and I really think that’s what’s sustainable.

To create this house, do you have a funder or a partner?

No, and that’s also why I do things slowly and on my own, because I’m independent.

Which makes your retail platform of urgent importance. How’s it going?

This is really the start. I’m starting to get in touch with a good retail coworker. At the moment, I go directly to the customers. I go straight to their apartments, show them the collection in detail so they can try it out. I like to show them personally what the project is because they need to be confident in it and see it for themselves.

What is your seasonality policy?

For the moment, I create one collection per year. There is a mix of several summer pieces and winter pieces. Of course, I would like to develop it further and do it over two seasons, and I hope to create a small couture collection as well, around 10 pieces that I show each year. I would love to do shows, but physically, so I wait to do it. I love tailoring because it’s a place where you can’t just sell. It is about craftsmanship. For me, it is civilization, and we have to pass it on and we have to share it.

As for sustainability, it’s not just about fabric or sequins: something really important to me is ethics and respect for people and their work. I think it’s really something to try to show that we can do it in a different way.