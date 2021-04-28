Best Golf Shirts 2021: Top Golf Polo Brands, Performance Gear

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

As it turns out, golf isn’t just for wealthy old people: more people play golf more than ever. And it’s easy to see why. Besides being addictive, golf is a great way to get some fresh air, hang out with friends and exercise (walking nine holes can burn up to 1,500 calories). But whether you’re a beginner or have a seven-year-old handicap, you’ll need the right equipment to play your best and stay comfortable on the links. The best golf jerseys are one of those essentials.

Although sometimes overlooked by beginners, golf shirts can make a big difference. They are built to allow maximum mobility, reducing restrictions on your swing. But golf shirts really shine in terms of comfort. The best golf jerseys are lightweight, highly breathable, and can even wick sweat and block UV rays (i.e. less sunburn). In addition, they allow you to go to the restaurant or club bar with confidence. In short, the best golf jerseys are a great way to improve your entire day on the course.

What are the best golf shirts?

Not just any polo shirt will do it for playing golf. Here are some tips for finding the best golf jersey.

Comfort: Golf shirts should be light, breathable and a little stretchy. This will keep you comfortable throughout the day and improve mobility during the swings. Some golfers also order a size up for a looser fit.

Anti-perspiration: Taking pictures and walking in the sun inevitably creates sweat. A handful of high quality golf shirts solves this problem with moisture wicking materials to keep you dry. This improves comfort and helps prevent bothersome sweat stains at the club.

UV protection: Some golf jerseys use certain fabric blends that protect against harmful UV rays. This will help prevent sunburn much better than a normal cotton shirt.

Style: As with everything we wear, the style of a golf jersey is important. Despite its widespread popularity, golf is still a sophisticated sport – hence the requirement for a collared shirt on most courses. Additionally, many golfers like to go to a restaurant or bar after a session, demanding attire that makes you feel confident.

1. RLX Golf Classic Fit performance polo shirt

RLX is a performance-driven golf brand within Ralph Lauren, combining serious golf ability with Ralph Lauren’s signature class. This polo shirt is a fine example of the brand’s balance between style and functionality on ties. Boasting a loose fit and stretch jersey fabric, it is comfortable and offers all the mobility you need when riding. The fabric also wicks away sweat and provides UPF 50 protection against the sun. We are also big fans of this little pineapple design because it is put together but fun and unique on a closer look.

2. Callaway Tech Swing Golf Polo

As one of the leading producers of all things golf, it’s no surprise that Callaway makes one of the best golf shirts around. This Tech Swing polo shirt owes its name to its lightweight and flexible polyester-elastane construction. You’ll get full range of motion with each swing and stay comfortable with a steady fit. Sweat-wicking capabilities improve comfort (and reduce stains) while UPF 50+ helps prevent sunburn.

3. Men’s Bonobos Print Performance Golf Polo Shirt

Bonobos stands for maximum comfort without sacrificing style. This golf polo does just that with a slim fit that’s not at all restrictive thanks to a stretch polyester and spandex fabric. The navy blue collar and Sailboat Geo pattern introduce a tasteful color to your golf wardrobe (without being too Al Czervik). Plus, UV protection helps reduce burns after long days in the sun.

4. Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods

This Nike golf polo shirt was designed and approved in collaboration with Tiger Woods. If it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for us too. As with everything Dri-FIT, the shirt is designed to provide maximum breathability and stretch for a lightweight feel and all-day comfort. And he delivers. We also love the modern pattern (which mimics the markings on a golf course map) because it’s fresh and bold without being loud.

5. Puma Golf Rotation Polo

Do you tend to have sweaty pits on the fairway? Check out this golf polo shirt from Puma. Many brands do very well with sweat-wicking golf shirts, but this one could be the best. The shirt features a moisture-wicking finish along with Puma’s DRYCELL technology that absorbs sweat and spreads it out for easier evaporation. A wide cut at the shoulders, chest and sleeves provides freedom of movement, and UPF 40+ provides additional protection against UV rays.

6. Polo Golf Performance Polo Shirt

If you are looking for a classic and clean style, take a look at this Polo Golf shirt. The polo shirt looks like your usual semi-casual shirt, but thanks to a polyester-cotton construction, it’s more than that. You’ll get a good range of motion, a light and breathable feel, and sweat-wicking abilities to boot. In short, it’s suave but ready for long days on the course.

7. Under Armor T2G Blocked Polo Shirt

This Under Armor golf polo shirt has one trick up its sleeve: odor control technology. The shirt can prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, meaning you can walk straight from the fairway to a restaurant or grocery store without worrying about the stench. It can also wick away sweat and provides a flexible and comfortable feel thanks to a polyester-spandex construction. The styling is a bit sportier than most, which some golfers might appreciate.

8. Adidas Adicross Polo

For a more casual look, check out this Adidas Adicross polo shirt. It looks more like a classic polo shirt with 97% cotton and 3% polyester mesh construction. But make no mistake: the shirt can still perform. The fabric is breathable and comfortable for extended wear, and a regular fit provides a solid range of motion. It’s available in four modern colourways, all with a bold band across the chest.

9. FootJoy ProDry Performance Solid Lisle Golf Polo Shirt

FootJoy may be best known for their golf shoes, but their shirts are also great thanks to the brand’s ProDry fabric. The polyester material effectively wicks away perspiration, blocks UV rays and provides some elasticity for better performance. The shirt also has an antimicrobial finish which reduces odor causing bacteria. In addition, the shirt will last a while with double stitching. Style-wise, FootJoy’s polo shirt is quite tame, but it’s perfect for anyone with a low-key personal style.

10. Rhone Reign Long Sleeve Performance Polo

If you play golf in cold weather, or just prefer long sleeves, we recommend the Rhone Long Sleeve Performance Polo. It checks all the boxes with moisture wicking capabilities, UV protection and odor control. The fabric (nylon, polyester and spandex) is super comfortable and stretchy enough to accommodate your swing. We’re also big fans of the light gray color and raglan sleeves as these create a modern style that flatters almost everyone.

