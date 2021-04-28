Stark County high school student hosts ball gown giveaway





NAVARRE, Ohio (WJW) – From dress to makeup and everything in between, prom expenses can add up quickly. And not everyone can afford it. A local high school student decided to help him. Fourth stimulation check? Four ways Americans could get extra payments in 2021

“You feel confident, you feel strong, and you feel beautiful. There is so much excitement in finding your prom dress, ”said Annabelle Ehmer, a senior at Fairless High School. Ehmer is on a mission to make sure every student in Stark County has a chance to go to the ball. “I had this idea when we were planning our community prom. We were just going to have a dress exchange in my basement. Then the school did well and I knew I wanted it to be bigger than my basement, ”said Ehmer. Arrest man accused of ethnic intimidation in verbal attack on black delivery driver

So Ehmer, with the help of his friends and his school, hosted a prom dress giveaway Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairless High School. “I think we counted 170 dresses yesterday. It was a little crazy, ”said Ehmer. There are dresses of all sizes, colors and styles. They are all free. “Some of these dresses were donated by girls who didn’t have the chance to wear them to their prom last year,” Ehmer said. The giveaway is open to all students in County Stark. Ehmer said they already hosted a clothing giveaway for students at Fairless High School last week. “Eight girls came and found their dresses. It was so rewarding. I left with tears in my eyes, ”said Ehmer. There is now a new type of poisonous spider recognized in the United States

“I am very proud of her. All her life she has been kind and done good to others, ”said Annabelle’s mother Adrienne. Adrienne said she took the idea to Facebook and the response from the community was overwhelming. In addition to the dresses, people donated shoes, jewelry, hair and makeup gift certificates, and money for dry cleaning the dress before the big day.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos