How Dallas can be the next sustainable fashion leader

The fashion industry in Dallas is at the forefront of initiatives and programs to support the next generation of environmentally conscious fashion professionals locally.

In recent years, the industry as a whole has laid the groundwork to encourage sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions exacerbated by the materials used by designers. Locally, Dallas Fashion Group International and Southern Methodist University’s Cairns Lab are emblematic of an encouraging shift to make fashion sustainable in Dallas. FGI has launched scholarship funds for environmentally conscious designers while SMU is putting data behind the problem to identify solutions.

Led by Professor Maryann Cairns, environmental anthropologist at SMU, the research center aims to quantify the impact of the fashion industry on the environment. Cairns and his team hope to use this work to educate the next generation of sustainable fashion consumers, designers and other stakeholders. The professor’s lab is unique to Dallas, an interdisciplinary approach that brings together engineers, data scientists, supply chain modelers and journalists to find solutions to address how industry decisions affect the water pollution and waste from landfills.

According to Cairns, the average American sheds 81 pounds of clothing each year. His laboratory strives to encourage consumers to think critically about their consumption habits in relation to human work and the environment.

“If you see a t-shirt for five dollars, I encourage you to think about how long it would take to make a t-shirt and ask if five dollars is a reasonable amount to pay for all environmental resources and human labor. took to make this garment, ”says the professor. Fast fashion brands like Forever21, Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing engage in unethical labor practices to produce trendy clothes which results in tons of plastic waste. High cost for low prices.

“It adapts to fast trends, is often created unethically by relying on a low-paying and dangerous workforce, and is often made of plastic,” Cairns explains. “Sustainability is a focus on what matters. So when shopping for clothes I encourage you to consider the people, the environmental resources and the potential future that the garment encompasses, do you see what matters to you represented there? “

Professor Cairns acknowledges the social inequalities of the industry: “How has social inequality caused many people to potentially not be able to afford clothes that are ethically and well made, for example?” Her work explores how the way clothes are made excludes certain groups of consumers, whether by size or capacity: “How have some groups benefited at the expense of others?” she asks.

Societal shifts towards environmentalism and social activism, largely influenced by millennials and millennials, have led some large companies to lead sustainable fashion initiatives. Neiman Marcus has assembled an environmentally focused team whose job it is to embed sustainability into the luxury retailer’s business practices.

“The lion’s share of the responsibility for changing the industry could very well lie with businesses and fashion makers, including designers and so on. We need real radical change in the industry, ”Cairns said.

Similar to the professor’s advocacy and research efforts to change the fashion industry, FGI Dallas this year created two new categories of scholarships: Clothing Sustainability in Fashion Design and Digital Sustainability in Fashion Design. store or fashion portfolio. These are avenues to hands-on mentoring and funding for the emerging generation of sustainable fashion designers here in Dallas.

The recent transition to environmentally friendly practices represents a need for specialized education and training in sustainability. Fashion programs at local universities, such as the University of North Texas and SMU, provide their students with the training needed to become eco-friendly designers. FGI is putting money into it.

Lela Orr, the founder of Dallas-based eco-luxury brand FERRAH, is one of the designers who are ushering in sustainability locally. The label only uses natural, ethical and locally sourced materials for its products. Orr launched her first collection in 2015. In 2018, she had a new storefront at Trinity Groves and was participating in the 17th season of “Project Runway”.

Cairns believes the collaborative efforts of funding initiatives such as the FGI Dallas scholarships, eco-friendly fashion lines like FERRAH, and academic fashion programs at universities in the region have the potential to turn Dallas into one. leader in sustainable fashion.

“Were in a unique position in Dallas because they were home to some of the biggest brands in fashion, many of which are still doing ‘fashion as usual,’ but they just might be incredible allies in the process movement. sustainable if they take a leadership role, ”she said. “I believe in collaboration and cooperation. And I believe Dallas can be a place where sustainable fashion happens. Not only that, I think Dallas can create a change that goes way beyond Texas. The fashion industry needs examples of how to do sustainability well, and if we can deliver that, we could change the world. “