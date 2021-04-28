20 best graduation dresses for high school and college 2021

Eloquii / Old Navy / Torrid

The big day is almost here, and you’re probably looking for a graduation gown that will stun the crowd, add glamor to your Instagram feed, and keep you comfortable and cool, because remember, on the day. Graduation is almost always the hottest day. May or June. It’s just that we don’t make the rules. So we’ve compiled a list of the best graduation dresses based on design, quality, price, and whether or not we would dress our own girls. (And if you’re looking for white graduation dresses, we’ve got a whole article dedicated to those!)

We want to help you look and feel better because, honestly, confidence is the number one component of success. And you have so much success ahead of you.

Best college graduation dresses

More of a free spirit? This bohemian dress has a bold tropical pattern that makes us feel like we’re on vacation. The asymmetrical ruffle neckline adds a touch of whimsy and a unique touch to your ensemble. It will definitely go with a lei necklace, but you can accessorize as well. other ways (a dainty necklace or shiny sandal heels will do). $ 148 AMONG FREE PEOPLE

Sometimes an opportunity calls for an LBD, and this one fits the bill. First of all, it looks more expensive than it is (the beauty of black dresses and a strategic fit). Second, while it * is * black (and black attracts heat), her flowy skirt keeps the thing cool and relaxed. Reuse it for a brunch or a romantic night out. $ 28 TO FOREVER 21





We dream of a tropical vacation when we see this dress. Along with the gorgeous design and pattern (so many hearty eyes for that dark, brooding green!), You’ll also be buying an ethically crafted part that is free of toxic dyes and made by happy workers. In fact, retailer Wolf & Bader showcases independent womenswear brands like Sugarhill Brighton, offering products at all prices, and you’re guaranteed to find something totally unique. $ 106 AT WOLF & BADGER





We know it’s madness and we know you’re in college. But if you have the money (or someone wants to give you a very generous gift), can we just say: this Theory dress is ART. The square neck and tiered bodice may look super simple, but when you turn around you will surprise everyone with a bright red bow. It’s also loose enough and comfortable enough for long events (like graduating from college), and it’s one of those dresses you’ll keep until you’re wrinkled and gray. $ 365 AT BLOOMINGDALE’S

Fancy a showstopper? With understated puff sleeves, alluring side seams, and a color that’s best described as “Tangerine Crush,” this INC dress is IT. For added comfort, it features an elastic waistband and the 100% cotton material means it is breathable and you can machine wash it. 84 $ AT MACY’S





This flowery jumpsuit says it all. And it’s also a great solution when you don’t want to wear a dress, but still want to be able to feel free to move around and not feel constrained when sitting for a long time. Especially if you are a fan of the 70s, but prefer the bold colors of the 60s, your closet will love this combination. $ 178 TO ANTHROPOLOGY

Best graduation dresses for high school

Something floral and flowing is perfect for the graduation day, which can be sweltering. This A-line midi dress has short, loose sleeves, is slightly flared, and comes in a variety of floral colors in case that mustard yellow doesn’t speak to you. $ 15 AT SHEIN

Although this cotton tank dress comes in four other colors (blue, white and black), one can’t help but fall in love with this bright and fun orange. Since this dress is cropped and made from lightweight cotton, you can expect to stay super cool in the heat. The shoulder straps are thick which means they won’t dig into your shoulders and are machine washable (score). $ 59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS





Another floral option, this light and airy rayon summer dress has a sweetheart neckline that dresses it up a bit and a cute and fun full skirt. We also like that it’s comfortable; With its adjustable spaghetti straps, you won’t be sitting and adjusting your dress for hours. Dress it up with heels or sandals, or with sneakers. $ 35 AT OLD NAVY





This dress reminds us of a watercolor that comes to life or at least our closets. A satin dress is simple, effortless, and goes with just about anything and any occasion. The rayon material and relaxed fit will keep you cool, which is a must on graduation day. Additionally, it might be considered white if your school adopts the all-white graduation theme. 25 $ TO FOREVER 21

This striped version on the primary colors is a cheerful print, perfect for summer and perfect for photo ops. The sleeveless dress has ruffle details, and the back has a cute keyhole and buckle and button closure. This is one of those dresses that doesn’t need a lot to go with just a few cute shoes and a cute you. $ 90 AT VERISHOP





We love a good polka dot dress, it looks vintage, but the design is still modern and fresh. Crafted from satin, this dress requires a bit more maintenance, but when you catch yourself in the mirror staring at AF chic, you’ll know it’s worth it. This one works great for both high school or college (polka dots are timeless and timeless), but since it’s a standout piece you’ll want to keep for a while, we’re seeing this dress being worn for many. other occasions after your departure. your high school years behind you. (This also justifies the price.) $ 128 AT VERISHOP





Want no hassle and fluidity? This cute orange maxi dress is easy enough, but still stands out with its smocked bodice, pom-pom straps, ruffle waist, and ruffle skirt. Put on a pair of flip flops and you’re done. $ 69 AT TILLY’S

Comfortable (it’s made of jersey knit!), Beautiful (that navy blue!) And elegant (the V-neck and tie in front!) This dress is a lovely option for your graduation day and beyond. Bonus: it has pockets, so you can keep your phone (and your snacks) very close at hand. $ 69 AT MACY’S





Another great option for an all-white graduation, this cream colored ruffle dress has a relaxed fit and is made from super soft cotton. It’s called the weekend dress for a reason you’ll thank yourself later when it’s well over 90 degrees and you’re sitting cool like a cucumber in your airy white dress. $ 60 AT EVERLANE

Best Plus Size Graduation Dresses

Modcloth is really good at providing a selection of plus size clothing, and if you’re the type who loves vintage, great. This A-line dress is the kind of thing Snow White would wear if she lived in the 50s, it has an old-fashioned vibe with its sweetheart neckline and full skirt. And those red fruits that you are looking at? They are in fact woven pomegranates, not cherries! The straps are adjustable and are machine washable. 105 $ AT MODCLOTH

This black and white maxi dress is big on cuteness and comfort. The tie at the front gives it a summery look that’s not too stiff, and its relaxed fit is more relaxed than dressy, but you can easily elevate it with heels. 140 $ AT declarations





Wear this striped summer dress until graduation, then take it with you on vacation. It’s the perfect light dress with the perfect length. With its adjustable straps and pockets (!!!) this outfit is necessarily comfortable and stands out in the photos. $ 52 AT TORRID





We love an LBD! If we love the simplicity of a black dress, we can’t help but turn to this one for its ruffled sleeves and pockets (surprise!). Short (but not too short), this dress will keep you cool and give you a raised ensemble for the graduation day. $ 80 IN THE NORDSTROM

Tie-dye is the print of the year, and since 2020 barely arrived we see the trend as something that can easily be reversed. With details like the halter neckline and flattering waist, this dress is super versatile. Pair it with heels for graduation day and dress it up with flip flops when you’re on your way to the beach. 40 $ AT LANE BRYANT

