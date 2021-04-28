X-Mens overhaul Colossus craves Twitter for mutant Marvel





Colossus is dressed to impress in his new costume for the upcoming X-Men crossover event, the Hellfire Gala.

Colossus will be present when the X MenThe “Hellfire Gala” crossover event begins. And man, does it clean up well. the Twitter account for Marvel Entertainmentreleased new costumes for the ‘Hellfire Gala’, which led to #Colossus becoming trending on the social media platform. The image also shows the formal attire that Sunfire, Synch, Wolverine, and Cannonball will be wearing for the event. RELATED:X-Men: SWORD reunites Xavier with a lost love turned sidekick “Hellfire Gala” will run across 12 issues of the X-Men family comic line. It will start withHellions # 12June 2and also includesMarauders# 21,X-Force# 20,Excalibur# 21,X Men# 21,New mutants# 19,Planet-size X-Men# 1,X-Corp# 2,SWORD# 6,X path# 3,Wolverine# 13 andX factor#ten. Marvel is also releasing the Hellfire Gala Guide,which first provides an overview of other fashion designs from “Hellfire Gala”, an interview with hostess Emma Frost and much more. The event will take place over the course of a Night in the Universe, with each issue offering different perspectives on the events of the evening, asmutantkind prepares to reveal their blueprint that will reshape the Marvel Universe. “As the builders of Krakoa began discussing the gala in the pages of Marauders and beyond, writers and editors began to wonder what the evening could be like. At our X-Retreat a little over a year ago in Chicago, we had some really big story ideas and production plans that were ratified to give our artists the time they needed to collaborate. on designs. ” Marauders and Planet-size X-Men said writer Gerry Duggan. “Russell played an important role in the Marauders team from the start, and it made sense to ask them to lead the way. The writers rushed to very simple prompts for a few of the looks, but overall each character was a blank slate for Russell and our other artists. Our regular series artists have also been asked to contribute about a half-dozen high fashion clothes, so if you don’t see your favorite character on a blanket, you’ll likely see them at the party. “ RELATED: X-Men: Cable Took Marvel’s Biggest Mutant Threat Out With One Swipe Following the events of “Hellfire Gala,” Marvel will launch three new X-Men series, including one X Menwith a new team lineup from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Pepe Larraz in July. In August, writer Leah Williams and artist Valerio Schiti team up for a classified comic, while X chef Jonathan Hickman works with an unknown artist for a secret title that will be released in September. Marvel Comics’ ‘Hellfire Gala’ begins June 2 withHellions# 12.The X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide will be available digitally and at participating comic book stores on Wednesday, April 28. KEEP READING: WandaVisions’ Most Pressing Existential Question Now Owns The X-Men Source: Twitter Doctor Strange’s next MCU ally just made a homecoming villain

