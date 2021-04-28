What are the new KPIs for sustainable fashion? – WWD

Much like financial metrics, measuring sustainability is non-negotiable, but many fashion companies are still in their infancy, lacking ambition or consistent metrics across the industry.

Today, with the industry’s urgency to act, there is a greater focus on current critical KPIs and making even faster progress on them.

“It’s a decade for our planet, which is why sustainability KPIs need to be more ambitious than they were five years ago,” said Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy, an organization nonprofit forest conservation. “Fortunately, many brands and designers are indeed setting more ambitious goals in terms of climate and biodiversity.”

Supply chains, she said, must change in months and years, not decades.

Go Big or Forfeit Home (Planet Earth)

On the one hand, companies are going further than before on biodiversity objectives.

Brands may need to be more political, as key performance indicators for biodiversity (especially forest conservation) include political commitment, advocacy or investment in new carbon credit projects, as well as regenerative agriculture programs.

More than 320 brands, retailers and designers – representing more than $ 587 billion in annual revenue – have signed up to the CanopyStyle fashion commitment, including Amazon, Target, Uniqlo and Burberry, to align with the ambitious biodiversity targets that follow the latest scientific advances.

“Scientists are convinced that we must conserve 30 to 50 percent of our forests by 2030 if we are to stabilize our climate and stop the precipitous decline in biodiversity,” said Rycroft. “To achieve these conservation levels, we need to cut 50 percent less forest to make packaging and viscose, and stop clearing forests to grow cotton or raise cattle for leather.”

With old and threatened forests (those rich in carbon and biodiversity) in dire straits, conservation is the “fastest and most cost-effective way to stabilize our climate,” according to Rycroft.

“Forests are 30 percent of the climate solution and are the habitat of 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial species,” she said. “Conserving the world’s old and threatened forests is key to planetary health and stopping future pandemics (and the social and economic disruption that ensues from them).”

With the majority of a brand’s impact residing in Scope 3 (indirect operations), raw material sourcing is a major area for “explicit and ambitious goals,” said Rycroft. “We are starting to work with brands and producers to develop key performance indicators such as’ reduce their raw material supply by 50% by 2026 by prioritizing materials / products with the most carbon footprint and biodiversity. high ”.” Milestones can include smart box design that will reduce packaging by 85% by around 2025, or the introduction of new business models such as leasing, renting, repairing and second-hand selling. which reduce the units produced by a certain percentage, she explained.

Over the past six years, progress has been serious, with 90% of global viscose producers modeling commitments similar to CanopyStyle and more than half of the global viscose supply chain having left critical forests.

Accelerate circularity

To accelerate circularity, next-generation solutions and new business models are a source of hope but not a solution in themselves.

“A KPI in this area of ​​sustainability includes’ 50% of the materials used are made from next-generation fibers and processes by 2030,” said Rycroft, who defines next-generation solutions as the designs, systems, and technologies that meet guidelines set by Nature Needs Half, an international coalition of scientists, conservationists, nonprofits and government officials trying to reduce resource use . The guideline is essentially half saving and half saving, calling for 50% of the planet to be conserved for nature.

Milestones include money invested, strategic partnerships and commitments to alternative raw materials, such as old textiles or microbial cellulose.

As for resale, the metrics still vary widely between companies.

Working with New York University’s Center for Sustainable Business, Reformation was one of the companies that spoke candidly about their resale partnership with ThredUp last December, drawing on metrics relating to the customer acquisition. Meanwhile, seasoned resellers like eBay are taking a more proven route, much like companies counting plastic water bottles being diverted from the oceans.

“I think what’s interesting too, being on eBay, is that we sell everything, so we can’t necessarily get this specific on a KPI that would apply to all the different types of products,” Renee said. Morin, Director of Sustainable Development at eBay. “Generally we have relied on the carbon emissions avoided throughout the life cycle of this product because it is resold, how many emissions are avoided because it is used more than once. It tends to be one [metric] we can follow quite easily. “

Academia is still grappling with these circularity metrics, however, for an obviously obvious reason.

“As an academic this one is a bit difficult because every time you want to come up with a new metric you have to defend it against thousands of other people around the world who might see it differently,” said the Dr Jennifer Russell, Professor of Sustainable Biomaterials and Circularity at Virginia Tech. “With the research I did with the United Nations Environment Program, we introduced new measures that talked about what was avoided – therefore materials avoided, carbon emissions that were avoided – by trying to recognize that any time you have to get something new there is a much wider range of total costs, including environmental costs. “

The challenge with any new metric, she said, is to simplify it to the masses or communicate the benefits without a point of comparison. What is circular without new products?

“It’s not that circular products don’t have an impact, it’s just that because we’re so eager to find a solution, a way to reduce these huge problems like climate change, we are trying to tackle them. portraying as a positive… it’s not that there are only benefits, ”said Russell. “Remanufacturing has huge electricity and emissions costs, but it’s relatively less than making a new one, so we’re talking about the difference. I think this is something that maybe can make someone a little suspicious of the message they are hearing about the circular economy, because we are not talking about the absolute impacts of repair – but we let’s talk about why repair is better than new.

Russell said companies should prioritize holistic lenses for sustainability and “stop looking for a single data point on which to make decisions.”

Exec Pay linked to ESG

Executive compensation linked to environmental, social and corporate governance factors is also gaining ground as a KPI for fashion sustainability.

In March, companies like Nike and Chipotle drew attention to linking executive pay to ESG factors. For the first time, Nike will link executive compensation to progress in “deepening diversity and inclusion, protecting the planet and promoting ethical manufacturing,” a statement from hurry.

Meanwhile, MPs also drilled Boohoo on the suggestion to do the same.

Kering is another proponent of a monetary “metric approach”.

“You give a monetary value to your internal impacts; you are not talking about a liter of water, tons of CO2, but you will give a monetary value to be sure to take into account all the negative externalities ”, declared Marie-Claire Daveu, director of sustainable development and institutional affairs at Kering during a press event organized by the Fifth Avenue Association on Tuesday, stressing that the old measures are too “technical” and limited.

For Kering, the open-source environmental profit and loss tool guides not only its own business operations, but those of 200 other companies, according to Daveu’s latest assessment. Kering will internalize the equivalent of around 70 euros per tonne of carbon.

Pairing DEI and ESG for victory

The diversity, equity and inclusion indicators are refined by the sustainability package.

Human resources companies are starting to partner with sustainability companies to have a greater impact on DCI initiatives. Just Capital, a nonprofit ESG credit ranking organization, recently unveiled its Corporate Racial Equity Tracker, providing greater transparency to companies in six dimensions of racial equity, including pay equity, anti- discrimination and community investments.

With racial equity plans aligned with financially and sustainably, “we are reducing the risk of racial equity being seen as a ‘charitable cause’ and re-emphasizing tackling social injustice. as a key lever for economic growth and opportunities, ”said Shereen daniels, founder and CEO of HR Rewired, a company that recently partnered with sustainability consulting firm Enzo Advisors, LLC.

Despite progress in promoting the use of quantitative measures, some experts believe that qualitative data is a long overlooked gap.

“I think we are still missing a lot of the first person account. It is easy for those who have always had power to continue to hold power, ”said Michelle Gabriel, a teacher at Glasgow Caledonian University in New York.

By September, Gabriel hopes to unveil the results of his research project to collect the lived experiences of individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color or LGBTQIA + in fashion, to serve as a measure of sustainability. of industry on a human being. level.

It collects information from consumers, head office workers, supply chain staff, contractors, farm workers who create the fibers, and retail workers among them.

With one in four jobs in America in retail, the job losses fell heavily on store associates running up a deficit of 373,000 jobs in January, according to Labor Department figures. “Retail trade is proportionately the most diversified, [yet is] always inconsiderate in decision-making, ”said Gabriel, calling retail workers“ invisible participants ”.

After the recent anniversary of the Rana Plaza collapse, Gabriel believes nothing will change unless lived experience becomes a mainstay of public reporting on sustainability.

