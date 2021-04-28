Hoochie mom, mother of the bride, slammed for wearing a leopard print dress with a thigh slit to the wedding





A BRIDES mom has come under fire for wearing a leopard print dress with a popping thigh slit to the wedding. Instead of the attention being on the bride, all eyes are sure to be on the woman and her outer ensemble, according to netizens. 2 Mother of the bride criticized for wearing this leopard print dress to the wedding Credit: that's it, I shame the marriage Photos of the daring gown were posted in a Wedding Shame group, with the caption: I'm not an ordinary mom, I'm a cool mom. And people weren't held back when it came to giving their opinion on outfit choice – with one calling her a 'mama hoochie'. Many social media users said the woman should realize that the wedding day is not about her. One of them wrote: THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU. 2 People did not hesitate to comment on the set Credit: that's it, I shame the marriage Another added: Oh my word. Everything revolves around her. This dress is hideous. Others criticized the design loudly, with one writing: Of course, this is an animal print. And one of them commented: This slit ruins the whole dress. It doesn't even seem over to me because of it. However, one person stood up for the woman and said that she also wanted to make an effort with her child's marriage. They wrote: I am mom of the groom in October. I do everything I can for my boy.







