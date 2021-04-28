Man faces child sex crime charges for allegedly teaching minors about prostitution, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces multiple charges of child sex crimes after he allegedly traded marijuana for oral sex with two minors and instructed another in prostitution, according to an arrest report. Richard Babb was taken into custody on April 25 after metro police spoke with three victims.

It all started with a traffic stop on March 23. An officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen and observed two occupants: a minor (the first victim) and a man. The report states that when they got out of the vehicle, the officer observed that the man had no shoes on and that the zipper on his pants was down. The miner also had no shoes on and was dressed in a black shirt and skirt.

Because of these details, the policeman believed that the minor was engaged in prostitution.

A Metro detective responded and learned that the man had solicited the minor, offering to pay $ 150 for sex. The male was arrested.

During the detective’s investigation, they learned that there were two other victims. According to the arrest report, the first victim told police that she met the man responsible for her prostitution through a friend, identified as the second victim, also a minor.

In an interview with the second victim, she told police she met a man, later identified as Babb, on Snapchat around February or March 2021. She and a friend, Victim Three, spoke to her together on the social media platform. He told them he was selling marijuana and other illegal narcotics. The report says they agreed to perform oral sex on Babb in exchange for marijuana, and he picked them up.

According to the report, Babb parked at a nearby gas station, sat in the backseat between the two victims and allegedly asked, “Who goes first?” The victims took turns having oral sex with him. He then took them back to where they had been picked up, dropped them off, gave them some marijuana and left.

Victim three corroborated the story of victim two, according to the report.

The detective then spoke to the first victim, who said victim two asked if she wanted to have oral sex for money. The girl told police she said she would go, and victim two gave her Babb’s Snapchat and told her to message her.

When the first victim spoke with Babb, the report says he told her to “dress older” after telling her his age. He also told her to dress “slutty and sexy”. Babb said she could make a lot of money if she accompanied him that night down Tropicana Avenue, which she ultimately agreed to. Babb asked her to sneak out of her house, how to dress and what she could charge for certain acts, according to the report.

When Babb picked up the victim, she told detectives that there was a stranger with him who looked like a “Chinese”. When Victim 1 messaged Victim 2, Victim 2 reportedly told Victim 1 that she had changed her mind and did not want to go.

The report states that the first victim asked Babb to get out of the car because “there is no point in leaving if victim two does not come.” Babb didn’t let her out of the car, told her to “be confident” and that she would be “fine”.

The arrest report details that Babb told the victim when to change into sexy clothes (at that point, the stranger gave him black heels) and gave him condoms. The report also says he told her to:

Walk in the street

Wait for the guys to ask her for “sex things” for money

Walk away if she sees a policeman

Share his location with him on Snapchat

Tell the men to stay in the area and not to drive anywhere if she gets in a car

Text her if she has any questions

Babb then told him how much to charge for different acts.

The victim told police Babb ordered him to get out of the car. She then drove to the Raising Cane parking lot. She said she walked around the parking lot because she didn’t know what to do. Several men reportedly approached her for sexual acts, but the victim told them she was not interested.

According to the report, the victim told police that she texted Babb, telling him that she would earn money by performing sex acts so that he did not get angry with her. She eventually got into a car with a man who told her to get in because of the cold. It was the vehicle involved in the aforementioned traffic stop.

The victim allowed the police to access her text conversation with Babb, which corroborated what she had told them about him by giving him instructions on prostitution.

Detectives also obtained surveillance footage of Raising Cane, which supported his story. They saw the victim sit on the sidewalk, walk around the parking lot and talk to three different vehicles.

According to the report, all three victims gave Babb’s Snapchat username to police. They found it recorded in an email and performed a records check on Richard Babb, which revealed past drug offenses.

During the investigation, the police held a photo op with the three victims at different times. The queues consisted of six photos, one of which was Babb. All three identified Babb as the man who attempted to recruit them for prostitution, traded marijuana for oral sex, or both.

The report says detectives spoke with guardians of the victims, who told police they did not consent to their children being with Babb or in his custody.

Babb was taken into custody on April 25 at his apartment complex. His iPhone was seized and, according to the arrest report, he told the detective that he didn’t want to talk to them yet.

Babb was enrolled in the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges: