Hollywood is back. the Oscars are back. And the Red carpet is most definitely, definitely, undeniably back.

the Oscars, where celebrities usually line up for what seems like miles to show off their personalized haute couture workshop house dresses or tuxedos from up-and-coming designers, took place this year on April 25. This year, however, only approximately 170 people had the honor of attending in person, because even the golden lights of Hollywood are not immune to hidden threat of COVID-19. So the pressure was on for designers and attendees to stun, wow and create a memorable moment at the Oscars. This challenge was of course taken up in real life Tinseltown fashion.

The color of the evening was surprisingly not traditional oscars gold, even if Leslie Odom Jr. (nominated for Best Original Song) and Carey Mulligan (nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role) both stunned in gold and glitter sets. Odom Jr.s Monochrome Gold Brioni Three-Piece looked fantastic next to his wife and more for the evening, Nicolette Robinson, who wore an off-the-shoulder black dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Mulligan wore a Valentino seam; its high-cut bandeau top effortlessly connected to a high-waisted, floor-length skirt with a lot of drama. Andra Day (nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role) also wore gold probably the best of the three, IA custom-made tight-fitting metal device by Vera Wang that turned heads immediately. the Asymmetrical design flipping from one shoulder to a carefully draped bodice that in turn dripped into a trailing skirt, all made from the same gold chain mail. Questlove, the DJ for the night, showed up in gold Crocs to complement his black costume and mask. Do what you want with it.

In an interesting turn, red has dominated the lineup this year, with Amanda Seyfried (nominated for Best Supporting Actress) absolutely destroying in an Armani ball gown. the strapless scarlet tulle dipped into a low v-neckline then exploded into a skirt it was more than broad enough to ensure standards of social distancing. Add to that a Old Hollywood twist for simplistic hair and makeup, and you’ve got one of the best looks of the night. Bright Red Angela Bassetts Column Dress by Alberta Ferretti, with Pouch and Matching Shoes, also brought a bit of classic glamor to the carpet. The dress had a giant bow in the back which doubled into wide puffed sleeves, the tail of the bow flowing down the back and becoming a short train who shouted elegance.

Reese Witherspoon (presenting one of the awards) wore Christian Dior; her burgundy and crimson pleated sheath dress Sadly, it wasn’t as much of a success and instead made her seem a bit matronly or like she was going to have a ball in the early 2000s. Laverne Cox was also stunned in a dark pink not technically red, but her Christian Siriano multi-layered peplum ball gown. was so dynamic that she came very close. Coxs look was one of those aforementioned Oscar moments the dress was made of an insane amount of tulle and was worth every yard because the movement was amazing.

Masks barely touched the red carpet. It seems like an odd choice, given that the pandemic is still strong, although it is likely that most celebrities are already fully vaccinated. Additionally, participants had to wear masks when not in front of the camera. However, Hollywood has missed here some fantastic opportunities to create sets of matching masks and dresses like those seen at the Grammys earlier this year.

An honorable mention for the evening goes to Zendaya. Half the world is already head over heels disney ex-starlet (now Hollywood superstar) and the neon yellow Valentino stitching in which she appeared, with a cutout in the belly, matching heels and dripping silver jewelry, securely secure the other half. Margot Robbie also wowed with new bangs and a sleek, silver Chanel trumpet dress, the sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps made the floral design look fresh., not overdone as the flowers can sometimes feel. The reflective material of her dress shone under the lights. The singer HER took the cake, however, with a (buckle up your seat belts) Prince-inspired, fully-matched jumpsuit, cape and heels by Dundas it simply wins. She also won the award for Best Original Song alongside Tiara Thomas, whose three white pieces with feathers and deconstructed by Jovana Louis was really stylish while being both crisp and new.

Although many stars marvel at their looks, ELLE, winner of Best Original Song, was the best dressed of the evening.