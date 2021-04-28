Cookies for a Cause: Dress for Success Pittsburgh to Host Drive-Through Fundraiser | Special publications

What human born and raised in southwestern Pennsylvania doesn’t love a good cookie table?
With so many weddings and celebrations canceled this year, opportunities to showcase a formidable local tradition have been slim to none.
Fortunately, the local chapter of the global organization, Dress for Success, is hosting its annual fundraiser, the Black and Gold Cookie Table Drive-Thru, next month.
The event, usually an indoor gala, has been modified to accommodate safety guidelines.
Instead of ball gowns, pull out your best Pittsburgh outfit as this event will be held outdoors, like a picnic.
The cars will follow a scenic route through Hartwood Acres, on which they will learn all about the DFS organization and the many ways they create positive change within local, national and global communities. At the end of the course, participants can sit on their new picnic blanket and enjoy cookies in the sun.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 16.
Annie Kaucic, a DFS volunteer and owner of local marketing firm AEK Marketing Solutions, said funds raised through the event will support mobile services and programming for women entering and returning to the workforce this year.
Funds from this event will help continue to provide contactless services to our recipients in the community, including bus / mobile services and financial support for things that are usually not donated. There has been an increase in the number of women entering medical fields during the pandemic, so things like scrubs have really been in demand, Kaucic said.
According to the Center for American Progress, a national policy institute, women lost a net 5.4 million jobs during the recession caused by the pandemic, compared to 4.4 million lost by men. In the aftermath of this crisis, Dress for Success Pittsburgh – which has multiple locations in Allegheny, Greene, Butler, Fayette, and Washington counties – moved quickly to address and adapt to this change.
The organization works with more than 150 other organizations across the city, including rehabilitation centers, women’s shelters and employment service centers, who refer their clients to DFS for professional interview conduct. Once hired, women are encouraged to return for a bootstrap wardrobe that they can wear in the first few months of their work until they start generating income. According to Kaucic, what DFS does is empower women to be economically independent and get back on their feet. These are women who support other women.
But the impact of the organization goes beyond clothing.
Dress for Success offers job development tools such as resume workshops and a new Virtual Connections resource center at dfspghvirtual.org. This provides a network of resources to empower women in their holistic development, including local job boards, professional styling guides, physical, mental and emotional health resources, and other helpful tools created to support women. women during this period.
Admission to the Dress for Success Drive-Thru Cookie Table will be $ 100 per vehicle. Participants will receive a box of two dozen cookies made by a local woman-owned business, The little Kitchen. Attendees will also bring home a picnic blanket, a gift bag donated by MSA, and entry to The Black & Golden Mega Raffle Ticket prize package, valued at an estimated $ 2,000.
Tickets must be purchased by April 30 to secure a cookie tin and gift bag.