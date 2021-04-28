Spring cleaning can help others too | Notice





This is the time of year when many Americans do much-needed cleaning and refreshment around their homes. And after a year of a pandemic that forced many people to self-isolate and work from home, spring cleaning is really important now. One of the first places to start is that closet full of clothes and shoes that you no longer wear. Instead of throwing them in the trash, why not donate these lightly worn clothes to a local thrift store? Frugal shoppers continue to turn to thrift stores run by organizations like Goodwill and the Salvation Army for their sartorial needs. This is why thrift stores are especially in need of work clothes for men and women, some new high school or college graduates who want to look their best for a job interview. Many second-hand clothing stores say they can’t keep enough men’s suits, ties and dress pants on the shelves. Your generous tax-deductible donation can help. And it doesn’t make sense to leave a printer or computer monitor up and running to collect dust in a basement. Contact your favorite charity to see if they might have a use for your old computer equipment. You may be eligible for tax relief if you donate this old computer to a library, school, or non-profit program such as Computers with Causes. For more information on how to donate, visit computerwithcauses.org. Spring cleaning should always be done with Mother Nature in mind. There are things found in closets and on the garage shelves of many homes that should never be dumped in a landfill. These are seemingly harmless items, such as paint cans, car batteries, and even old computer monitors, but they could cause environmental problems for years to come. An average home can accumulate up to 100 pounds of household hazardous waste in the basement or garage. These items include cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries, and automotive fluids. Simply pouring such household waste down the drain or on the ground, or throwing it in the trash can endanger the health and safety of sanitation workers. They can also contaminate septic tanks or wastewater treatment systems if they are discharged into sewers or toilets, not to mention creating a risk to the safety of children and pets if left unattended in the area. the House. This is why it is important that residents of the area take advantage of upcoming collection programs to dispose of these materials.

