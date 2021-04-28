Three American designers make the final of the LVMH Prize – WWD

PARIS – Could 2021 be the year an American designer wins the LVMH Prize for Young Designers for the first time?

American designers make up a third of the nine finalists the luxury conglomerate unveiled on Wednesday, joining an eclectic lineup that includes two asexual brands, as well as the first Albanian and Colombian designers to reach the final stage of the competition.

The American contingent is made up of Christopher John Rogers, Conner Ives and KidSuper designer Colm Dillane. They are joined by British designer Bianca Saunders; Frenchman Charles de Vilmorin; Colombian designer Kika Vargas; Lukhanyo Mdingi from South Africa; Nensi Dojaka, of Albanian origin, based in London, and Rui Zhou, the creator of the Rui brand without gender.

Delphine Arnault, second in command at Louis Vuitton and talent scout at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the parent company of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi, said the finalists impressed her with “their talent and creativity exceptional, but also their maturity and ability to adapt in a world impacted by the restrictions caused by the health crisis.

Held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LVMH Prize showroom has been pushed back a month to give organizers time to create an improved site, with content including videos and 360 degree views of key outfits.

“When we designed this digital platform, they responded with incredible responsiveness: they offered solutions to send us their collections in time so that we could photograph them, they produced videos in record time with their iPhones”, Arnault said.

“Beyond their talent, they have shown great flexibility and intelligence to best deploy their creative universe. I am also very happy that this class is almost tied on gender as we have four women and five men ”as finalists, added the executive.

For the first time, members of the public were invited to pick their favorite. LVMH said 32,000 people voted but declined to reveal the winner of the public vote, who counted as a member of the 66-person committee that selected the finalists for the eighth edition.

The winner of the first prize, which will be awarded in September by a jury made up of some of LVMH’s top designers, will be awarded a cash prize of 300,000 euros plus one year of coaching by LVMH experts. The winner of the second Karl Lagerfeld prize will walk away with 150,000 euros and will benefit from a year of professional advice.

For the third year, online retailer 24S, LVMH’s multi-brand e-commerce platform, will celebrate the award by asking the selected finalists to design a capsule collection. For this edition, Ssense.com is associated with the prize and will invite certain candidates to create exclusive pieces.

If de Vilmorin leaves with the prize, it would mark the culmination of a magical year which saw him launch his brand in the midst of a pandemic, make his debut at Paris Couture Week and become creative director of Rochas. The 24-year-old designer is due to present his first collection for the historic French house for spring 2022.

Rogers is another serious contender. Winner of last year’s CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year award, he is best known for dressing celebrities like Cardi B, Rihanna and Lizzo in his colorful designs on the red carpet, though he’s equally at the comfortable designing daytime clothes, like the purple coat. US Vice President Kamala Harris wore the day of the inauguration.

“I want to be part of this league of talent that breaks this traditional aesthetic hierarchy of what we expect from luxury clothing,” Rogers recently told WWD.

“We’re in a time when someone making this really beautiful gray double-felt cashmere coat – that work can be as chic as that rainbow knit intarsia fantasy, you know? It’s a bit the same thing. It just depends on your preference, and it doesn’t have to be on a certain scale, ”he added.

Ives started gaining attention even before completing his design degree at Central Saint Martins in London, after sharing his designs on Instagram and getting commissions from Adwoa Aboah, who wore one of his. creations at the Met Gala in 2017.

He produced two capsule collections for British retailer Browns using vintage t-shirts from charity shops, and was part of the design team that launched Rihanna’s Fenty clothing brand, backed by LVMH.

Brooklyn-based Colm Dillane artist collective KidSuper burst onto the Paris scene in July when they made their virtual debut at Paris Fashion Week with a stop-motion short film made with dolls. Modified barbie dressed in miniature versions of her streetwear designs.

A collaboration with Puma soon followed, and Dillane’s plans included making a movie and building a soccer field.

Unique in its online-only application process, the LVMH Prize is open to designers under the age of 40 who have presented and sold at least two ready-to-wear collections for women, men or unisex.

The award has already been presented to Thebe Magugu – who won the 2019 edition – Doublet, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’ Almeida and Thomas Tait. It also boosted the careers of its special award winners, including Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood by Air.

In 2020, LVMH pivoted the award into a solidarity fund for emerging brands in its orbit. Instead of competing for a main prize of 300,000 euros, the eight finalists – Ahluwalia, Casablanca, Chopova Lowena, Nicholas Daley, Peter Do, Sindiso Khumalo, Supriya Lele and Tomo Koizumi – each received 40,000 euros.

