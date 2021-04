Lisa Haydon, pregnant for the third time, has finally found the perfect dress for Baby Bump

Lisa Haydon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Lisahaydon) Strong points Lisa shared a photo on Wednesday morning

“Leo just won’t let me put him down these days,” she wrote New Delhi: Pregnancy with all its joys remains a difficult task for most women. Suddenly you find yourself without clothes that fit you well and your body changes in ways you could not have imagined. In times like this, it can be frustrating to see our famous future moms rocking their fashion looks and high heels at events and gatherings. But model actress Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant for the third time, recently explained on social media that even celebrities struggle with the same challenges as the rest of new mothers. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “It took three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it difficult sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t wear anything when I’m pregnant. and this is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing is right for you, don’t wear it” in the past. Referring to the photo she posted, she added: “However, after 4 straight years of shape shifting and this will likely be my last pregnancy, I thought about talking about what worked for me. is a dress that I wear for most of our night out type occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I’ve bought this pregnancy. I’ve mostly worn clothes that will work with and without bump to make sure everything is usable in the long run. “ In the photo, she is seen in a green dress and carrying her youngest son Leo in her arms. He is wearing a white T-shirt and checkered overalls. Addressing her cameo in the post, the 34-year-old actress said: “Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most of the home shoots become a family affair … Life doesn’t stop for the gram. “ Recently, the model announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself by the beach. Lisa, who has two sons, announced the third child was a girl. Take a look at some of her other photos where she proudly displays her round belly. She also shared a photo of her two boys playing on the beach and called them “beach girls”. Lisa, who is known for her performances in films such as’Queen‘,’Full house 3‘and’Ae dil hai mushkil‘has been married to businessman Dino Lalvani since 2016.







