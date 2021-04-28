Fashion
If you wear this, people think you’re a cheater, new study finds
We all know you should never judge a book by its cover, but unfortunately not everyone has internalized this message. People are constantly judged for their their outward appearance, including the clothes and accessories they wear. The clothes you choose each morning change the way others view you, due to some outlandish assumptions about your personal life. A recent study determined that wearing one particular thing can make people think you’re a cheater, even if you’ve never gone astray. Read on to find out if you’re sending the wrong message and how your clothes might help you, Wearing this color instantly makes you less attractive, research finds.
Men who wear shirts with large logos of luxury brands are considered cheaters.
A study published on April 15 in the journal of Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin underlined how men’s clothing is seen by women. Study researcher Daniel kruger, PhD, psychologist from the University of Michigan, had 376 participants male rate wearing a Ralph Lauren polo shirt with a large logo or a small logo for a variety of relationship factors. Factors included “flirting often”, “knowingly hitting someone else’s partner”, “taking good care of the children” and “devoting most resources to supporting the family”. Participants viewed men who wore large, luxury logos as more promiscuous and more likely to cheat. In fact, these men were rated “less on interest in long-term committed romantic relationships” and “higher on interest in brief sex,” according to the study. And for real signs of cheating, If your partner has these 4 qualities, they are more likely to cheat on you.
They are also considered to be less invested in becoming a parent.
Kruger initially speculated that large, luxury logos would be more attractive to women, as it could be seen as a signifier of wealth and power, two important traits for breeding and building a family. However, Kruger actually found that women view men who wear these types of shirts as individuals more invested in mating than parenting. “Rather than being a reliable and honest signal of a future fatherly investment, luxury product displays can sometimes represent an investment in attracting companions, which is at the future investment costs in the offspring, ”he explained in a statement. And to get more useful information straight to your inbox, Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Smaller luxury logos have made men more trustworthy.
According to Kruger, large luxury logos “improve social competitiveness and attractiveness of partners”, but small luxury logos have the opposite effect. The researcher said that the small luxury logos “improve the perception of reliability and reliability”. And men could also see it. Kruger also asked attendees if they would prefer to wear large or small logos in a series of scenarios. Men interviewed in the study said they would be more likely to wear shirts with smaller logos when attending a job interview or meeting their partner’s parents for the first time, two situations in which it is important to appear trustworthy. But in situations where they were more concerned with asserting social dominance such as in a leadership role or when attracting a matet, they said they were more likely to wear shirts with large logos. And for the more subtle messages you send, Doing this with your hands makes people not trust you, say experts.
In general, men are more likely to cheat than women.
While Kruger’s study was based solely on the perception that men wearing large logos are more likely to cheat, men are more likely to cheat than women in general. According to a 2003 in-depth study published in AARP The Magazine, 46 percent of men admitted to having cheated on a partner in the past compared to only 21 percent of women. Another report from the Institute for Family Studies (IFS) found that married men were almost twice as likely to cheat on their spouse than married women. According to this report, 20 percent of men admitted to having had sex with someone other than their spouse, compared to 13 percent of women. And to fool the signs you need to know, If your partner asks you this question, he might be cheating.
