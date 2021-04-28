Local jewelry and fashion companies join forces for promotions





Businesses in downtown Los Altos have joined forces to help each other as public health restrictions, though relaxed, continue to limit customer visits. Personal stylist and stylist Abby Young has orchestrated recent collaborations between several downtown businesses. The last one, held on April 9, was for the Alys Grace clothing store on Main Street; Los Altos models Lisa Pattisson and Leigh-Taylor Sigfusson, owner of Bespoke Gifting Studio; Lara Geronimo, local makeup artist and hairdresser; and hairstylist Macey Morgan from Pursuit Salon in Los Altos. The models started with their hair and makeup at the Pursuit Salon by Macey and Lara, Young said. Then they met Lisa Whalen and I at Alys Grace, where I styled them in three full head-to-toe looks of Alys Grace tops, jackets, dresses, jeans, shoes and jewelry. The models participated in a photoshoot, using downtown locations as the backdrops, including the brick wall of Third Street and Plaza S, on the Enchant Boutique Hotel side of the Main Library of Los Altos and the sidewalk outside Casa Lupe. Participating companies then posted the images to Instagram, giving each exposure on social media. Young’s first downtown collaboration, which took place in early February, brought together longtime jewelry store Smythe & Cross and new Los Altos-based jeweler Ji Hwang. Smythe & Cross’s Khatchig Jingirian is currently showcasing pieces from the Hwangs Industrial Jewelry Collection that reflect the life journeys of designers as she navigated urban, industrial and rural environments. Young brought in local fashion photographer Ngel Ramrez and makeup artist Sonam from Makeup Elegant by Sonam to showcase some of Hwangs’ pieces. The second collaboration involved local fashion and lifestyle photographer Lisa Whalen and local clothing store Alys Grace. Whalen photographed women in Alys Grace outfit around town, promoting her photography and Alys Grace merchandise. The collaborations have also benefited Young, who started his own downtown styling business last June. I think it’s really important to highlight the business collaborations that we have underway and that we keep strong during these tough times, said Young. For more product information and images, visit the attendees’ Instagram accounts: Lisa Whalen, @lisawhalenphotography; Abby Young, @abbyyoungstyling; Lisa Pattisson,

@lisa_pattisson; Leigh-Taylor Sigfusson, @bespokegiftingstudio; Lara Geronimo, @_laraslooks; Macey Morgan, @manesbymacey; Pursuit lounge, @pursuit_salon; and Alys Grace,

@alysgracebayarea.









