Reformation relaunches sustainable footwear against a backdrop of declining shoe sales – Glossy





It is difficult for all brands to achieve sustainability, but especially for those who specialize in dress shoes.

Compared to the sneaker category, which is full of sustainable options, sustainable dress shoe styles are more difficult to find. The reasons: They are complicated to assemble and they usually use a lot of plastic or leather, as there are no good alternatives. Kathleen Talbot, Head of Sustainability at Reformation, learned all of this from the brands’ first attempt to create a sustainable footwear line, which she calls Ref Shoes 1.0.

This line launched in 2019, but Talbot said the shoes did not meet the standards the brand wanted for durability. It was the team’s first attempt at footwear, and the process was more difficult than the team could have imagined, she said. So they stopped production and went back to the drawing board. Now, Reformation is about to launch Ref Shoes 2.0. The collection, which includes 15 styles of flats and heels, includes 75% non-virgin plastics and is fully recyclable. It is also part of a take-back program created in partnership with Looptworks. The styles will launch on May 3 and range from $ 98 to $ 278. Reformation is one of many brands that are venturing into sustainable dress shoes. While sneakers have seen greater strides in sustainability, thanks to brands like Allbirds and Soludos, brands of dress shoes and leather shoes have been slow to evolve. But now brands like Prota flowers and O2 Monde strive to create sustainable dress shoes, with a focus on issue # 1: materials. “Most dress shoes are made of leather or faux leather, which is usually a type of plastic,” Talbot said. “For the sake of quality and durability we are sticking with leather right now, but we know we want to change that when we can.” Talbot said that at present there is no satisfactory alternative made of leather that is durable and of the same quality. But she hopes that for future Ref Shoes collections, that may change. As part of Ref Shoes 2.0, the brand joined the Material Innovation Initiative, a global organization that works to develop sustainable alternatives to popular manufacturing materials like leather and fur. Reformation also transferred all of its footwear production to Brazil, including material sourcing. Talbot said Brazil is home to the most manufacturing and material supply facilities that meet Reformation’s ethical standards. Sustainability is a newer concept for dress shoe makers, which often clash, said Mirco Scoccia, who has designed shoes for brands like Bottega Veneta and Cole Haan. Earlier this year, Scoccia launched its own brand, O2 Monde, specifically to create a dress shoe brand from the ground up with sustainability in mind. Typically, very high-end leather shoe brands order large sheets of leather, cut out the highest-quality pieces for use in their shoes, and then throw the rest away, Scoccia said. This leads to a large amount of waste, even though the facility produces a relatively small number of shoes. “I had to find the right manufacturer who would be willing to work with durable materials without leather,” said Scoccia. “I spoke to traditional factories, and a lot of them weren’t interested. It took a lot of convincing to get them to work with new materials. But they were impressed with the end result. Unlike Talbot, Scoccia said they found a satisfactory leather alternative. Its current line of dress shoes use a material called Pinitex, which is a leather-like substance made from pineapple. And later this spring, it will launch a line of pumps with a material derived from grape skin called Vitigna sourced from vineyards in Tuscany. He said there was no difference in quality between these materials and leather. They are also available in uniform, fabric-like sheets, so the entire piece can be used without a huge amount of scrap. There is, however, a downside to these materials. Vitigna is around three times more expensive than the highest quality leather, Scoccia said. But he hopes its benefits outweigh the cost and inspire more brands to use similar materials in the future. Considering what the dress shoe industry has suffered during the pandemic, it cannot afford not to innovate. Dress shoe sales fell 71% during 2020, according to NPD. Beth Goldstein, an analyst at NPD, told Bloomberg last year that the category may never recover.

