Park named for Elk Grove men shot a decade ago – Good Day Sacramento

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Elk Grove celebrates the opening of its 100th park. But the park’s name highlights a gruesome crime and unsolved double murder that many people believe may have been motivated by religious hatred. The brand new Elk Grove Park is now open. READ MORE: Heartbroken: Sacramento nail salon owners dog ripped off outside store “It’s definitely something the neighborhood can appreciate” Bring joy to everyone who plays here. “We like it, it’s really cool,” said Amandeep Kaur, a parent. The park was built to commemorate one of the city’s darkest tragedies. It is dedicated to two elderly men from Elk Grove of Sikh descent who were murdered in 2011 while walking through their neighborhood. “It’s something that keeps their name alive,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. More than a decade later, the crime is still unsolved. “Our community has been in mourning for 10 years and it is time to bring this matter to a close,” she said. READ MORE: Vacaville officer saw K-9 partner hitting during Reassigned training Sing-Allen is also a member of the Sikh community. She says some fear the men’s religious attire has made them a target. “They were both wearing turbans, and of course you can’t help but wonder if this was a hate crime,” she said. “It was scary – actually, for a while, I didn’t let my parents go out,” Kaur said. Kaur says the name is an opportunity to teach tragedy to a new generation. “It’s a really good idea actually; every time we come here i would tell my son and show him the pictures, ”he said. The park features a plaque honoring the two victims and its architectural style is inspired by Sikh tradition, which includes two eight-foot-high steel bracelets called “Kara” that symbolize eternity. It also has several trails to honor the victim’s passion for walking. “Even though we have had this horrible tragedy, it is an opportunity to learn and to give hope and healing to our community,” said Singh-Allen. NO MORE NEWS: Paralyzed Davis woman in battle with retirement giant CalPERS for medical care The victims’ family had a private exhibition of the park before it opened.

Police said the shooting suspect was driving a beige or gold full-size pickup truck.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos