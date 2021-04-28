Top 5 trends from New York Bridal Fashion Week 2021 – WWD





The wedding industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, but New York’s second virtual bridal fashion week, which ran April 6-8, featured new collections, trends and launches from exciting brands. In addition to the many new designers to watch out for, Prabal Gurung launched her first bridal collection with versatile and inclusive styles and Vera Wang signed a 10-year contract with Pronovias for Vera Wang Bride. Much like October Fashion Week, brides continue to explore new ways to celebrate their special day, with fashions to complement. Over the fall 2021 and spring 2022 seasons, as seen on The Bridal Council x Pullquest digital platform and CFDA’s Runway360, six significant trends have emerged. “Garden Party” was a popular theme, offering casual and floral fashions suited to intimate outdoor gatherings. Meanwhile, oversized bows, esque “Bridgerton” dresses, and voluminous and fantastical dresses offered dreamy optimism and well-being. Here, WWD highlights the top bridal trends from New York Bridal Fashion Week. Floral dresses with a relaxed momentum spanning the fall 2021 and spring 2022 bridal seasons. In the case of Markarian, Oscar de la Renta and Ines di Santo, short and sweet felt just right for outdoor ceremonies, everything. like the designs by Viktor & Rolf and YolanCris (both complete with matching bucket hats). Pictorial interpretations, such as Temperley, and floor-length maxi dresses at Galvan and Mira Zwillinger, also added to the relaxed and romantic trend. While two piece sets have been a favorite casual trend of brides throughout the seasons, crop top sets offer a fresh new look for brides in 2021 and beyond. Seen here by Alexandra Grecco, Elizabeth Fillmore, emerging label Nordeen and YolanCris. Inspired by Netflix’s hit “Bridgerton,” romantic styles inspired by the era emerged in bridal collections. Similar to the Spring 2021 Couture and Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear runways, opulent fashions with Empire waists, puffed sleeves, romantic lace and Victorian details can be seen at Justin Alexander, Lihi Hod, Naeem Khan and Sareh Nouri. . The trendy trend of the season? Oversized knots. Bridal brands such as Amsale, Bernadette x Matchesfashion, Halfpenny London and Oscar de la Renta have refreshed the decoration of the wedding dress in eye-catching moments with megawatt renders. After an unprecedented year, Fantastic Modes offer escape and optimism. Anne Barge, Danielle Frankel, Kim Kassas Couture and Wiederhoeft have set the trend with their voluminous and dramatic designs.







