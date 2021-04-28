Kate’s see-through lace dress that caught William’s eye in college

College student Kate Middleton first caught the attention of 19-year-old Prince William when she walked the catwalk in a see-through dress for a charity fashion show.

During their first year in 2001, William and Kate lived a few doors down from the St Salvators Residence in St Andrews in Fife and became friendly, socializing together and playing tennis.

She caught her eye in March 2002 when the prince shelled out $ 200 for a front row seat for the fashion show where Kate appeared in a sheer lace gown that revealed her black underwear.

Designer Charlotte Todd stands next to the sheer dress worn by Kate Middleton during a charity fashion show, watched by Prince William (Lewis Whyld / PA)

Kate, who is five months older than William, has been credited with persuading him to continue his education when he struggled to settle down and considered quitting in his freshman year.

They started sharing a four bedroom Edwardian townhouse early in their sophomore year.

At the time, Miss Middleton was dating another student, Rupert Finch.

Kate and William were joined by two friends and the following year the four students moved into a secluded and rented cabin outside of town.

Kate was one of close friends invited to Williams’ 21st birthday party at Windsor Castle.

The two shared a love of sports and the outdoors and they were said to have become an object around Christmas 2003.







William said in his engagement interview: When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her.

He spoke about the evolution of their relationship: we just spent more time with each other, we laughed, we had a lot of fun and we realized that we shared the same interests and that we had fun. . She has a really mean sense of humor.

The couple at their engagement photocall (John Stillwell / PA)

Kate admitted that she was very shy when meeting William and turned bright red.

The first confirmation of the romantic relationship between the roommates came when they were photographed on the slopes of the upscale Swiss ski resort of Klosters in March 2004.

The Firm’s acceptance of Kates as Williams’ girlfriend was considered complete a year later when she was again pictured in Klosters alongside William and his father.

William, annoyed that they were taken together on a private break, later said: I’m only 22 for goodness sake. I am too young to get married at my age. I don’t want to get married until I’m at least 28 or maybe 30.

Kate watches William play polo in 2005 (Chris Ison / PA)

Their relationship blossomed on romantic weekends alone on the Queens Balmoral estate, in a cottage given to William and his younger brother Prince Harry as a bolt hole, and on vacation in Kenya.

But Kate has kept her distance from major royal events.

The couple were careful. They have been said to avoid acting affectionately in front of friends, both of whom are keenly aware of the media’s interest in their relationship.

Kate Middleton meets photographers and film crews outside her London home for her 25th birthday (Lewis Whyld / PA)

In October 2005, the Kates, Harbottle & Lewis legal team, who also represent the Prince of Wales, wrote to newspaper editors asking the press to leave her and her family alone.

She joined the Jigsaw fashion chain, owned by friends of her family, in 2006 as an accessories buyer.

She then quit her job to work for her parents’ company.

In December 2006, she came to see William graduating as an Army Officer at Sandhurst.

Kate Middleton watching William at Royal Military College Sandhurst in 2006 (Lewis Whyld / PA)

It was the first time she had attended a high profile public event attended by the Monarch and the Royal Family as Williams’ guest and it intensified speculation the couple would be walking down the aisle.

A lip-reading expert revealed that Kate said upon spotting William in military gear: I love the uniform. It’s so, so sexy.

Yet within months the prince was drawn into his life in the military and in April 2007 it was confirmed that the couple had separated.

William and Kate at the Cheltenham races shortly before their split (Barry Batchelor / PA)

Kate has been spotted at parties in London looking happy and relaxed.

She handled the separation gracefully and kept Williams’ trust.

A few months later, in July 2007, she was a VIP guest in the royal box for William and Harry’s concert for Diana in memory of their mother, and was seen paddling with William on the evening after the show .

William revealed when their engagement first announced that having a little space helped their relationship, while Kate said it made her a stronger person.

Following their reunification, Kate appeared at a number of high profile official events, including the Williams RAF Wing Presentation Ceremony in April 2008.

Prince William and Kate Middleton when they got engaged in secret (Chris Ison / PA)

At the wedding of their friends, showjumper Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford, in October 2010, the couple, sporting healthy tans after a break in Kenya, happily strolled side by side.

They were secretly engaged, William asking the question with his late mother’s engagement ring as they vacationed at Lake Rutundu.