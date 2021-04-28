A few notes on 100 Biden-style days





1. He spent almost half a century rehearsing. If you want to assess Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s first 100 days in office, that goes back almost 18,000 days to the beginning. When President Biden was first elected to the United States Senate in the Stone Age in 1972, the country was still mired in Vietnam; The Watergate robbery that would ravage Nixon’s post failed when awkward burglars dressed in suits and surgical gloves were nabbed by members of the Capitol Police Butt Squad (while their lookout was sitting in a motel across the street, watching Attack of the Puppet People); and the first episode of The Price is Right aired on CBS, hosted by Bob Barker. The price is right is still there after nearly five decades. So, of course, Mr. Biden. (Mr. Barker, too, it should be noted.) Despite now numbering 80, President Biden retains some of the mediagenic qualities that propelled him into the political limelight, just as political theater has become fun. daily through a constant if not even a 24-hour news cycle.

2. He was one step ahead in the appearance department. Either way, politicians have no obligation to be good looking men anyway. Yet starting with the Kennedy Presidency, the first in American history to be fully televised, it never hurt candidates at the prospect of being conventionally good-looking. We saw the pictures of young Joe on Twitter, the one with the boyish smile and a red button-down shirt with short sleeves. He looks a bit like a Boy Scout leader, something you could say at the time as approval.

Young Biden looks alert, laid back, the guy next door. In Prime Green, Robert Stones, a somewhat obscure memory of a weed-fueled odyssey he led across the United States in the 1960s, made a stop in Salt Lake City. While the novelist spared little affection for the state’s high desert capital, he made some generalizations about its population, telling the locals that they were perhaps the prettiest in the land, provided you liked the anglo type. Mr. Biden is physically cast in that same mold; he was the face of a second leading role in a 1940s B movie. And if anatomy is presidential fate, Mr. Biden easily fits the role somewhere between the retro-designed Everyman who was Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy, the doomed Prince Camelot. I think he played it all, menswear designer Billy Reid recently said of Mr. Bidens’ ability to capitalize on his natural attributes. I think he shaped his image the Kennedy way. He’s cultivated this kind of super-American East Coast look over the years, and he seems quite comfortable with it.

3. He found a formula and refined it. In fact, several formulas changed as Mr. Biden went from candidate to president-elect until nomination. The man White House press secretary Jen Psaki alluded to from the start as seeking to project a cool grandpa vibe sharpened his message as his campaign evolved. As writer Geoff Colvin noted in a shrewd analysis for Fortune, candidate Biden followed a long-standing practice of management consulting by dressing like clients, but a little better. Outside of the debates, candidate Bidens’ favorite uniform was a navy blue jacket, unrivaled pants (often in gray flannel) and a striped, open-neck button-down shirt. If you dig into the details, her shoes can sometimes be seen as overly chic: Regular Joes tend not to wear driving moccasins. Yet the reflected nuances that made longtime political analyst Mark Shields believe the country needed to see fewer Aviators Joe and more Scranton Joe do not seem, in the end, to bother voters and may even helping to deflect attention from the glaring fact that if elected Mr Biden would become the oldest man in history to take the presidency.

Then Mr. Biden won. And almost immediately her outfit changed. Even before the pandemic lockdown, the 400-year-old uniform which is a men’s suit was in trouble. (We hardly see anyone in a suit except at a wedding, funeral, court, or if they’re a politician, Mr Reid said.) Yet like Mr Bidens’ advisers clearly know, there is no sartorial marker of authority left. and a statute that reads more clearly than a costume. And, from the time the Associated Press declared Mr Biden the winner, he was rarely seen in anything other than dark-colored suits worn with crisp white shirts (buttons with cuffs), striped ties and dark laces. What I love is that his suits are impeccably tailored, said menswear designer Todd Snyder. Where a lot of men typically get too tall, Biden is a good example of how a suit should be worn. His pants have the perfect proportion and the right amount of breakage in the pants, he added, referring to that point where the hem of a pants meets the top of his shoes. One only needs to look at the style faux pas at the Oscars to know that even the help of the best designers and stylists in the world doesn’t guarantee that guys as advantaged as Brad Pitt or Denzel Washington will succeed in this part.

It cuts such a chic silhouette, said Michael Sebastian, editor-in-chief of Esquire. And that does several things. It makes him feel like he’s a lot younger than he is. And that communicates something important about his style of government. In other words, Mr Sebastian said, Mr Biden appears to be ready to do business. 4. In other words, he looks presidential. If clothing, as Colvin noted, is language, Biden’s message is one of physical control and strained self-assurance. While it was fairly easy during the campaign for his opponent to shoot a Basement Biden hiding in his rec room in a Barcalounger, physical evidence suggests Mr. Biden was more likely to have walked for miles on a Platoon. It is obviously suitable for a man of any age, and it never hurts when it comes to wearing clothes, Mr Snyder said. From the day of the inauguration, the clothes President Biden has worn tend towards formal one-button suits in dark solid colors (designed by Ralph Lauren for the inauguration and since then by designers the White House has turned down. to identify); ties generally democratic blue, although sometimes reverting to stripes but with stripes generally going from top right to bottom left, American style (stripes of English representation of Barack Obamas tilted in the other direction ); and lightly polished shoes. Of course, there are things that can be interpreted as elitist, like the stainless steel Rolex Datejust which, as my colleague Alex Williams stung some liberals by noting, Mr. Biden took his oath. (Presidents Clinton and Bush favored Timex; Mr. Obamas the watches were from Shinola.)

5. He made history wearing PPE The most powerful symbol Mr. Biden wore, of course, was the protective mask which was mocked during the election campaign, but which may have contributed to his election. 6. Anatomy is always fate. There is no doubt that it is the body inside the clothes and the President’s car that matters most when it comes to looking at President Bidens’ style. Both through his ostentatious piquancy and the military righteousness of his demeanor, he seems determined to dispel doubts about a man of his years bearing the burden of the presidency while simultaneously telegraphing physical preparation and an aura of stable authority. He doesn’t need a strong suit to communicate power, said Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of the Fashion Institute of Technology museum, recalling Donald Trump’s $ 6,000 Brioni suits. He’s old school in the sense that he dresses with clothes and in a way that is respectful of work and of us as Americans. People of my generation of fathers would have understood this instinctively. In that sense, President Bidens’ austere wardrobe choices are a throwback. His clothes are like a uniform telling you he understands the job and performs it in service to you as citizens, Ms Steele said. At a time when the boundaries between public and private are strongly eroded, and when dressing like an adult baby in public is more a rule than the exception, it is reassuring to see a presidential personality who is unambiguously an adult.

7. The Doug. There is, of course, another man at the center of American political life. That would be Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, former entertainment lawyer, beloved husband, adorable dad-bod sex symbol for a staunch and growing #DougHive fan base.

Mr. Emhoff is not the first male political husband, but he is the first second gentleman in history. (Check out the T-shirts.) And if it’s too early to read the runes for clues to how a relationship that breaks so drastically from White House lore works, it’s clear at this point in time in the a Biden administration’s arc that Mr. Emhoff is content to hide behind the first woman, the first African-American and the first Indo-American vice president. Aside from a Ralph Lauren costume he wore at the grand opening, he dresses the role of Eves Rib in Kamala t-shirts and baseball caps bearing the Howard University football team’s Bison logo, Mrs Harriss alma mater. If Prince Philip will be remembered as the liegeman of Queen Elizabeth’s life and physical integrity, Mr Emhoff could make history as Vice President Harriss, chief cheerleader.

