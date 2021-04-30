Fashion
Skinnies RIP. What’s the next step for jeans? | Fashion
In fashion, one thing is certain, the era of sweatpants is over and denim is making a comeback. It’s also pretty clear that skinny jeans, the style that refused to die for 20 years, are finally fading from fashion pole position, thanks to Gen Z relentlessly roasting milllenials on their choice of. trousers. And that’s where the certainties end.
With the CEO of Levis declaring that this is the start of a new denim cycle, fashion experts are unusually silent in declaring what will be declared the jeans of the future or even the present. Theyre hedge their bets. All of the right leg at semi-flared leg and the lowrise was mentioned. There might be an advantage to this indecision. This means you can take another look at your jeans collection, not the ones you wear on a loop, the other, the overlooked styles and re-evaluate how to wear them.
You can also shop for vintage to refresh your choice of denim while still being durable and looking like one of the early adopters of a trend. Here are 10 different denim styles, well worn by style icons over the years. Get inspired to find your 2021 jeans.
Bell bottom
OK, so not everyone wearing bell bottoms will be Jimi Hendrix, but to become more of a rock star and less of the disco-guy-in-the-keyboard-emoji, he’s definitely someone to aspire to. In addition to the fringes, he wore his jeans with cowboy shirts, frock coats, velvet blazers and a balloon sleeve blouse. Harry Styles, a lot?
Flares
How to wear flares without looking too much retro? A throwback to ’70s pinups like Farrah Fawcett helps. Don’t pair them with high heels and a pretty top. Instead, a sweatshirt and sneakers look fresh, and if paired with a skateboard, so much the better.
Bouffant
Gen Z Patron Saint Billie Eilish is all about the baggy. When it comes to jeans, you and her could certainly get some advice from the ravers. They wore jeans with legs as wide as oxford bags during the second love summer of the 1988s. Often paired with graphic tees, this is a combo that works just as well today.
Low waist jeans
There was a lot of buzz and a lot of anguish about a return of low rise jeans. It’s a real trend, also with young women ranging from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber reviving them as part of a larger trend for everything in fashion at the turn of the millennium. Do we still need a few of these jeans bravo! and want to do the full look, there are few better references than Destinys Child in 2001. This is how jeans and a pretty high top look can legitimately be revived.
Right leg
Debbie Harry is a denim pin-up girl. His mid-70s jeans were zippered, straight, and reached the ankle, where he likely met an open-toed sandal. The Harrys are Levis 505s, the kind with zero stretch in them. Double denim is an option or Harry also wore them with sporty vests.
Slimcut
The Ramones are often credited with the OGs of the skinny jeans they apparently bought at the New York punk store. Trash and Vaudeville. However, they can also be searched for inspo slimcut jeans. Here, in 1978, they associate them with another trend that also returns in the 2020s, men’s crop tops.
Frayed
Between 2014 and 2016, Kanye West made exposed knees a denim thing. The Cut even published an article titled Are Kanyes knees trying to tell us something? Perhaps they signaled the future? Five years later, frayed jeans are back. This is obviously a style that anyone can adopt. All you need is old jeans, a pair of scissors, tweezers, and a YouTube tutorial.
Patchwork
Who doesn’t want to look like Jane Birkin in the 70s? Patchwork jeans often worn with a white T-shirt, with a wicker basket nearby are part of her southern France look. This is another one you could try yourself, as Jane probably did from the 70s. Unlike her, you now have Youtube help.
Tall
It’s easy to forget that jeans were a staple. Looking at this photo of Diana Ross in 1975 should remind you. In the disco era, high waisted jeans were often so tight that women had to lie down to close them. Dust off your jeans for June 21 and wear them with a cropped cardigan to look more like Diana. If there is ever a time, it is now.
Semi-flared leg
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is Instagram catnip, love for her American take on ’90s minimalism. While high fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, where she was advertising, were her go-to, the type of jeans she wore was an easy way to pay homage. Bring back the bootcut in a chic way that’s slightly cropped and worn with ankle boots.
