Zalando examines customer behavior and attitudes towards green fashion – WWD
Actions speak more than words, and Zalando wants its well-meaning clients to act on their values. For the past year or so, the team has sought to bridge the gap between what consumers say and what they actually do in the area of sustainable purchasing.
Kate Heiny, director, sstability in Zalando, discussed this research, and the myriad of challenges the company faces in getting consumers to buy sustainably, at the Fairchild Media Group Sustainability Summit.
In 2020, she said 50% of Zalando customers had made sustainable choices – a number that has doubled in 12 months, fueled by the pandemic. Zalando is also aware that its customers want to do more for the environment – they just don’t know how to do it.
“Sustainability is neither fun nor well understood in the context of fashion,” Heiny said. “Every second participant in our [recent] survey does not understand what sustainability means when it comes to fashion. And when we asked them what they thought about sustainable fashion, unfortunately, the strongest association was with guilt and the weakest with pleasure.
She added: “I think it’s fair to say that sustainable fashion has an image problem.”
In an effort to bridge this large gap between attitudes and behaviors, Zalando conducted additional research, focusing on a dozen clients in the UK, Sweden and Germany. Researchers searched customers’ homes and closets, questioned them, and went shopping with them.
Zalando later expanded its network to 2,500 clients in even more European markets, and the results showed not only one, but many emerging gaps. For example, while 60% of respondents said supply chain transparency was a priority for them, only 20% said they acted on this information.
With its newly assembled data and research, Zalando has enlisted the help of industry groups, brands such as H&M and McKinsey & Co.’s number calculators to help design a strategy to narrow all of these gaps.
Zalando ended by making suggestions to the industry at large and setting three priorities: communicating clearly, motivating changes in consumer behavior, and scaling circularity.
Regarding transparency and communication, Heiny said Zalando should speak “a language of sustainability that anyone can understand. We can help consumers adhere to sustainability brand missions, and we can influence wisely. “
The company already has a ‘flag’ system that takes advantage of third-party certifications for individual products, and is also developing an industry-wide measurement and reporting tool for sustainability in the industry. fashion and clothing.
In mid-April, it started providing customers with a new set of information highlighting leading products and brands in areas such as water conservation or material reuse.
Going forward, another priority for Zalando is to make shopping fun by “presenting products as an investment, as opposed to a one-time cost. One idea might be to communicate the longevity and durability of an item on some type of wear cost calculation. “
Heiny said Zalando can also work to drive conversion to sustainable products “with motivators like quality and fit. We can help customers buy properly, no more. We can use data and technology to correct unsustainable discounts. We know that value, fit and quality continue to trump sustainability as the motivation to buy fashion, so we need to use smart ways to position sustainable products around these benefits. “
The company also wants to develop circular fashion – and make second-hand clothes appealing to consumers who like the idea of buying them, but who may be put off by the experience of being “gross” or difficult, she said. declared.
Heiny added that Zalando wants to support its relatively large base of customers who regularly repair their clothes or take them in for repairs. “We need to help customers understand that second-hand purchases are as good as new purchases, we need to fight the stigma that exists around,” she said.
In October, Zalando launched its second-hand program, which allows it to buy back clothes from its customers and resell them “at the same level of convenience and quality that we provide” for new items.
“I truly believe that as an industry, as platforms, as brands, as retailers and our consumers, we can bridge this gap,” Heiny said.
