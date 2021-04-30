Fashion
Shoppers looking for new clothes often find empty shelves Boston 25 news
BOSTON – For a year now, sweatpants and slippers have been fashion staples.
Now that is starting to change as more and more people are comfortable leaving home and looking for something new to wear.
Buyers are back in great numbers.
The numbers for March were an absolute blast. We haven’t seen numbers like this for about a decade and a half, said Ken Perkins, president and founder of Retail Metrics at Swampscott. They were up 9.8% from February and 27% year over year.
Clothing and accessories, basically anything that can be worn, is very hot.
Strong rebound there, Perkins said, adding that a survey for MasterCard found clothing sales rose 101%.
A shopper at Assembly Square in Somerville told Boston 25 News, I think people really want to get back to a certain sense of normalcy and I think it happens with looks.
Another added, we wear sweatpants, we look baggy and stuff like for a year now, so why not look a little more handsome now?
It’s not just a new attitude that is sending people into stores or online.
Perkins says people feel like they have money to spend, including a massive amount of stimulus the government has injected into the economy. Consumers received checks for $ 1,400 during the month of March. And then you got tax refunds that started coming in.
All of this gave Luxe Leisure in South Boston a boost.
Owners Christine Crevier and Chris Young have just doubled the space of their store, adding a line for men.
People also really like walking into the store and making it an experience, Crevier said. They couldn’t get out that easily in some stores.
This surge in demand has a downside. First of all, it was toilet paper. Then the ketchup. Now clothes are harder and harder to find.
We have seen a significant production shortage, said Yang. It has been difficult to find great quality clothes at a good price where there is a constant flow of it always available in the market.
Boston 25 News went to the stores there. We found many empty displays as jeans, underwear, shoes and children’s clothing were all sold out.
Perkins says this can be attributed in part to supply chain issues. You have all kinds of ships with containers waiting to come in, so you run into delays getting products off the shelves, and then you have a trucking shortage as well.
While it can be frustrating when the colors or sizes you want aren’t available, it’s still a bigger problem than last year.
It’s a real sign that optimism is back in fashion.
We see a lot of super excited people when they walk into the store, to be able to have these new pieces for these events that you know they really can’t wait to get out of and to be able to have these fun activities, added Crevier.
Everyone we’ve spoken to says they believe you’ll still need the casual clothes you’ve bought in the past year or so.
They expect them to enter a phase that will continue to be less formal and that Athleisure will continue to be popular.
